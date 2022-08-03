11 Bulls Players Will Work Out Together in Los Angeles: Report

As the Chicago Bulls prepare for next season, the front office has done a solid job of constructing a quality roster. They added big man Andre Drummond to be a backup big man behind Nikola Vucevic, signed veteran guard Goran Dragic, and brought back both Zach LaVine and Derrick Jones Jr.

However, considering how many talented teams there are in the Eastern Conference alone, it will take some serious improvement for the Bulls to contend for a championship. Staying active on the trade market could be the smart decision, but other than that, they will rely heavily upon internal improvement.

And based on recent reports, it looks like the Bulls are well aware of this. According to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported that multiple members of the Bulls will be in Los Angeles this week for group workouts.

“This is the week several Bulls planned to be in the Los Angeles area for group workouts. It’s already the off-season base for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who obviously is a native. At least Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu planned to join,” Johnson tweeted.

This is the week several Bulls planned to be in the Los Angeles area for group workouts. It’s already the off-season base for Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, who obviously is a native. At least Alex Caruso, Patrick Williams, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu planned to join. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) August 1, 2022

Johnson’s report was followed up with a tweet from Daniel Greenberg that outlined all of the players who will be in attendance.

All Player Who Will Be in Attendance

Greenberg biggy-backed off of Johnson’s initial reporting but went into further detail as to which players would be attending the Los Angeles workouts. According to him, head coach Billy Donovan will join a group of 11 players in Los Angeles.

“As @KCJHoop reported, Chicago Bulls players are currently working out together in LA. They have been playing 5v5 and I was also told Billy Donovan is with them.

The Bulls players that are in LA:

LaVine

[Tony] Bradley

[Patrick] Williams

[DeMar] DeRozan

[Alex] Caruso

Jones

Vucevic

[Ayo] Dosunmu

[Dalen] Terry

[Javonte] Green

[Coby] White,” Greenberg tweeted.

The only Bulls players not included on that list would be Lonzo Ball, Dragic, Drummond, Marko Simonovic, Justin Lewis (who is on a two-way deal), and Javon Freeman-Liberty (who is on an Exhibit 10 contract).

However, while it’s great that the team is working out together and focused on improving as a squad, there have been some doubts in regard to their ability to contend for a title next season.

‘It’s Hard to See Them Being a Finals Contender’

NBA Insider Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com wrote about the Bulls in his first mailbag article for Heavy Sports. When posed with the question of whether or not the Bulls will make more trades this summer, Bulpett said that the Bulls should realize that they aren’t a contender and, in turn, do something about it.

“The Bulls never really got the chance to see what its best rotation could do for a consistent stretch in the playoffs, but looking at where they stand now versus the clubs expected to be at the top of the Eastern Conference, it’s hard to see them being a Finals contender if they don’t make a move. You’d have to think they recognize this and will try to do something,” Bulpett wrote.

So, as the Bulls get ready to partake in workouts, their front office might have to be eyeing other means of improvement.