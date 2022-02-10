Possible Bulls Trade Piece Speaks Out on Trade Deadline

Trade deadline day in the NBA is finally here. While the deadline can be an exciting time for fans and media it can also mean a lot of nerves and anxiety for the players.

The Chicago Bulls organization has been relatively quiet in the lead-up to the deadline, but that hasn’t stopped the speculation about the team possibly making a move. Much of the speculation has been the by-product of the number of injuries the team has sustained this season.

The Bulls have been missing Patrick Williams, Lonzo Ball, Alex Caruso, and Derrick Jones Jr. for an extended period. The injuries have certainly had an impact on the Bulls’ play as they have gone just 11-11 since January 1.

With the injuries, the Bulls have sustained the speculation has been that they would look to bolster both their frontcourt and backcourt. So far though, nothing has come to fruition.

Not Worried

In most of the rumored trades that the Bulls could pursue, the trade packages for the team have been focused around some of their young players. Third-year point guard, Coby White’s name has come up in a lot of that speculation.

Due to rookie point guard Ayo Dosunmu being in concussion protocol, White got his 12th start of the season on Wednesday night at the Charlotte Hornets. He scored 15 points, dished 3 assists, and grabbed 3 rebounds in the Bulls 121-109 win. White gave his thoughts on the trade deadline on Wednesday.

"I would love to be here. I love playing on this team."

– Chicago Bulls guard Coby White on the trade deadline (Via Bulls FB Live) — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) February 10, 2022

“I think I’ll be here past the deadline. I haven’t really been worried about it,” White said. “That’s out of my control, so I don’t really focus on that. I just get ready for the games.”

The speculation around White comes for several reasons. His talent and the fact that the Bulls have a crowded backcourt are a couple of reasons. Also White will be eligible for an extension of his rookie contract this Summer.

White also said on Wednesday that he does feel valued by the Bulls and believes he’ll still be with the team after the deadline.

Changing Roles

It’s no secret that during his first three seasons with the Bulls that White’s role has changed multiple times. During his rookie season, White mostly came off the bench only starting one game. He was a spark plug for the Bulls in that role averaging 13.2 points per game.

In White’s second season he was the Bulls starting point guard for most of the season before having to undergo shoulder surgery. He started 54 of 69 games averaging 15.1 points, 4.8 assists, and 4.1 rebounds.

White’s recovery from shoulder surgery caused him to miss the start of this season. That and the addition of Lonzo Ball, has moved White back to a role coming off the bench. Through 35 games this season White has started 12 games and is averaging 12.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.

For some players having their role change so much might lead to some frustration, but that doesn’t appear to be the case for White.

“I’m used to it. It’s really been happening since I got here,” White said. “It’s another thing I can’t really control. Whether I’m starting or coming off the bench, whether I’m at point guard or off the ball, I’m still playing a lot of minutes. It really doesn’t matter to me as long as I’m playing. I’ll figure it out from there.”

White certainly has the right attitude and that’s a good thing for the Bulls. If the team can get healthy before the postseason, White could be a sparkplug off the bench for this team, if he’s still in Chicago.