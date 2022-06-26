Proposed Blockbusters Swap Bulls’ DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine for Former MVP

The Chicago Bulls’‘ vice president of basketball operations, Arturas Karnisovas, has pushed continuity as his main objective this offseason. He also acknowledged that he will “look at everything” this summer during his exit interview.

Could include keeping track of the events transpiring between the Brooklyn Nets and superstar forward, Kevin Durant?

Chicago came out of the 2022 NBA Draft much how they went into it, albeit with the 18th-overall pick, Dalen Terry, in the fold. But a couple of analysts have an idea that would change the look of the Bulls and the entire Eastern Conference.

The cost would be very steep, though.

Dominoes Falling in Brooklyn

The Ringer’s Ryen Rusillo mentioned the Bulls as a potential landing spot. During the June 23 episode of the “Bill Simmons Podcast”. He chose the Bulls as one of his “fun” destinations for Durant.

“There’s something about Chicago, I would love to see them be…in the mix of they could come out of the East. And, one of their biggest issues when you started seeing the cracks a little bit, you go, if they are in a playoff series, how do they defend some of their other wings?”

The Bulls’ lack of wing depth led in part to the selection of Terry on draft night. Rusillo noted Patrick Williams’ standing as the lone option last season before including him in the deal.

“You could probably do something like, ‘DeRozan, this was incredible man. The first half of the season, what a revival’, joked Rusillo to host Bill Simmons and guest Kevin O’Connor adding, “maybe you can even throw in Patrick Williams, some picks, maybe Coby White.”

Forget about Rudy Gobert! We’ve seen KD wearing that Bulls’ jersey & Sox cap. You can bet AK will make a bid if Durant demands a trade out of Brooklyn. https://t.co/QpnV78V0RT — Mark Schanowski (@MarkSchanowski) June 23, 2022

Rusillo admits the proposal does “not apply the rules too strictly”, adding, “I think Durant and Chicago just would be awesome going into a year”. Simmons agreed with the idea but had different ideas of how a deal might look.

“What if it was a Zach LaVine sign-and-trade, and then the Bulls threw in Patrick Williams as well?”

O’Connor agreed that would be a solid starting point but added that they would have to add picks.

Cost of Doing Business

Chicago still owes their 2023 first-round pick to the Orlando Magic from the Nikola Vucevic trade, per Real GM. They owe a 2025 first-rounder to the San Antonio Spurs for DeRozan as well further limiting their trade assets following their aggressive offseason last summer.

It might not matter with ESPN’s Zach Lowe dismissing the Bulls’ chances in the Durant sweepstakes on the June 24 episode of the “Lowe Post Podcast”.

“I saw some Chicago ones”, said Lowe, “Chicago…even with Pat Williams in the deal I just don’t think has enough. I’m not interested in LaVine. I guess I could turn LaVine around and trade him for someone. I just don’t see that one.”

The Bulls might agree with Lowe for different reasons.

Previous wonder whether there could be an avenue for Durant to come to Chicago followed The New York Daily News’ Khristian Winfield’s report of a potential Durant exit pending an Irving resolution.

That included pointing out Durant’s connections to both DeRozan and LaVine as well as his complements for what was being built. He also named Williams.

Would trading one of them for him alter that outlook?

Bulls general manager Marc Eversley has also said that he does not believe there is “one player or one giant leap” that would push them into title contenders. He was speaking about Gobert rumors, though, he declined to comment on them specifically.

Those comments could also apply to a Durant trade. What the Bulls would likely have to give up to acquire him would be the opposite of continuity.