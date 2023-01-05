Proposed Trade Sends Bulls Former MVP, Multiple Prospects and First-Round Picks

At 17-21, the Chicago Bulls are stuck between vying for a playoff spot and starting from scratch. If they go in the latter direction, Rob Schaeffer of NBC Sports Chicago proposed a trade between the Bulls, Golden State Warriors, and Los Angeles Lakers that would start the Bulls’ rebuild. Schaeffer proposed the following.

Warriors receive: Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso

Lakers receive: Nikola Vučević, Draymond Green

Bulls receive: Russell Westbrook, James Wiseman, Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Max Christie | Lakers’ 2029 first-round pick, Lakers’ 2027 second-round pick; next two tradable Warriors’ first-round picks.

Schaeffer explained that doing so would not only start a rebuild but would also open up salary room for them.

“The Bulls smash the rebuild button by adding three future first-round picks, a bushel of prospects of varying intrigue, and a massive expiring deal to wash their books clean,” Schaeffer said.

He then explained why the Bulls would not agree to a trade like this.

“The Bulls, simply put, are not wired to make a teardown trade of this intensity. Yes, the deal would sterilize their books for years to come and onboard some needed draft capital — but to what end? The remaining roster would be a wreckage it would take years to reconstruct. And while Kuminga has flashed some intriguing upside this season, none of those prospects are sure things by any stretch.

“While some fans may prefer this tact, the Bulls’ current front office has clearly exhibited it does not have an appetite for a years-long development project.”

Proposed Trade DeRozan to Wizards

Schaeffer proposed another trade involving the Bulls and the Wizards in which the following would happen.

Wizards receive: DeMar DeRozan

Bulls receive: Kyle Kuzma, Monte Morris

Schaeffer explained that this would be the kind of deal the Bulls would make if their intentions are to retool the roster, though he explains why he thinks wouldn’t do this specific trade.

“Ultimately, this is the archetype of trade I’d expect to see from both the Bulls, who are more likely to retool than rebuild if they pivot at all,” Schaeffer said. “To me, this specific deal breaks down because I see DeRozan, who for the second season in a row is playing at an All-NBA level, as worth more than this package.”

Currently, the Bulls are half a game ahead of the Wizards in the Eastern Conference standings. Both are in the same boat of not having a very clear direction to go. Doing such a trade would help the Bulls become younger, while the Wizards would get a formidable scorer, though teams competing for a playoff spot usually don’t try to help each other.

Caruso Suffers Ankle Sprain

When the Bulls took on the Brooklyn Nets on January 4, Caruso suffered an ankle sprain that knocked him out of the game.

Injury Update: Alex Caruso (right ankle sprain) is OUT for the remainder of tonight's game vs. Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/xCRpEZvoSB — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) January 5, 2023

Caruso had just returned from injury, having been in concussion protocol while also recovering from a shoulder sprain, causing him to miss three games.

Alex Caruso is ready to return tonight after missing the past three games 🙏@SociosUSA | #BullsNation https://t.co/bDYD0jIcQo pic.twitter.com/eL8Z0497rZ — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 31, 2022

Caruso’s string of injuries could certainly affect his trade value should the Bulls look to trade him. Teams might be turned off by his recent injury history, or they may not want to give up as many assets as the Bulls would like should Caruso be on the table in the near future.