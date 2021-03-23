Rising NBA Star Lands with Bulls in Unique Trade Proposal

With just three days until the NBA’s trade deadline, proposals are flying left and right, with a number of them centering around the Chicago Bulls.

But rarely do you see Zach LaVine mentioned, now in the middle of his first career All-Star campaign.

Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley suggested in his latest that Chicago send him, along with pending restricted free agent Lauri Markkanen to the Denver Nuggets.

In return, the Bulls would receive Michael Porter Jr., Gary Harris, Bol Bol and a 2021 first-round pick, top-10 protected. LaVine is averaging 28.3 points, five rebounds, 4.9 assists, and one steal per game.

Porter Jr. is Good, but Not Enough

The suggested package from the Denver Nuggets is interesting, but it’s likely nowhere near enough for the Chicago Bulls to part ways with the All-Star.

One starter, two role players, and a top-10 protected first-round pick shouldn’t even earn a call back from Arturas Karnisovas, especially not to his former organization.

This is what selling low looks like, even with just one year remaining on Zach LaVine’s contract.

LaVine is a top-10 scorer in the NBA, and the centerpiece for a team that, should they make the playoffs, wouldn’t be even remotely relevant without him.

For reference, look at the most recent trades involving All-Star guards.

The Brooklyn Nets traded for James Harden mid-season. He warranted three first-round picks, and the rights to four future pick swaps. Jrue Holiday was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks this past offseason, for a strikingly similar package: two first-round picks and the rights to two future pick swaps, along with starter Eric Bledsoe.

While both of those guards succeed LaVine in overall talent, don’t think that Chicago won’t start the asking price somewhere along the edges of what Milwaukee paid for Holiday. One first-round pick, top-10 protected mind you, shouldn’t be considered fair draft compensation for the Bulls’ All-Star.

Porter Jr. is a nice consolation prize, but Chicago would run into the same problem they now face with LaVine: he’s got just one year left on his contract, and will demand a lucrative payday in free agency. He’s averaging 15.9 points and 7.4 rebounds in 32 appearances for Denver this season.

The 22-year old has the entire league captivated with his upside, but most don’t know what to make of him just yet. That’s not the kind of player you hinge your future on in trading your lone All-Star.

The Bulls Aren’t Trading LaVine

The idea that the Chicago Bulls could cash in on their number one (number two?) asset in a desperate market isn’t irrational by any means. But Zach LaVine isn’t getting traded by Thursday’s deadline.

Last week, Tim Bontemps and several members of the ESPN staff polled league insiders on rumors circling the NBA trade market. Regarding the Bulls, little was said, outside of the fact that LaVine and rookie Patrick Williams are considered the only ‘untouchable’ players on this roster.

The Chicago Bulls want to make the playoffs now, not later. Unless they’re overwhelmed by an offer for Zach LaVine, or feel as if they can still make the playoffs with the potential return, they’re not trading their best player.

