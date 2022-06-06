Rival Teams Expect Bulls to Explore Trades on Draft Night: Report

The 2022 NBA Draft is just a little over two weeks away with June 23rd fast approaching for NBA teams. The Chicago Bulls currently own the 18th pick of the draft and have no second-round picks.

Only time will tell though if that will remain the case for the Bulls and one new report suggests it might change. According to Jeremy Woo of Sports Illustrated, Chicago could be an active team on draft night.

Rival teams expect the Bulls to explore trade options with this pick, preferably in search of veteran help. If Chicago keeps it, this is an opportunity to add a more experienced college player who can feasibly deepen the bench next season. Williams’s stock has skyrocketed over the past month, and he looks to be on pretty firm footing in the first round. As a well-rounded perimeter player with excellent measurables and the skills to play several positions, he’s easy to envision fitting in pretty much anywhere. This is probably the high end of Williams’s range, but he’s moved the needle in the right direction and would be a nice fit here.

Possible Trade

The Bulls would likely entertain a trade if it got them veteran help in an area of need like rim protection or three-point shooting. If the Bulls were going to be able to acquire such a player though they would likely have to part with more than just the 18th pick.

Another player the Bulls could offer in such a trade would be backup point guard Coby White. Chicago currently has a crowded backcourt and it appears that White could be the odd man out as his name has popped up in trade rumors.

Beyond that, it would likely depend on what player the Bulls are trying to acquire. If the team tries to swing for the fences and acquire a player like Jazz center Rudy Gobert then they’ll have to give up more. In that scenario, Nikola Vucevic’s name could come up to try and convince the Jazz to part with Gobert.

Jalen Williams

In Woo’s mock draft he has the Bulls taking Santa Clara wing Jalen Williams if they do keep the pick. Williams is listed at 6’5 210 lbs and could be a viable wing for the Bulls if they select him.

Williams is coming off of a breakout junior season at Santa Clara that saw him average 18.0 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game. He posted those numbers while shooting 51.3% from the field and 39.6% from three. Over his last five games at Santa Clara Williams put up even better numbers averaging 19.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game.

In this mock Woo has the Bulls selecting Williams over Tari Eason who has tied to the Bulls in multiple mock drafts so far. That decision could ultimately come down to the Bulls deciding which position is more important to address, the post or the wing.

The Bulls still have plenty of time to decide who they want to go with if they keep the 18th pick. However, it does seem like Williams could be a viable option.