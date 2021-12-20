Bulls Linked in Speculative Talks About Former All-Defensive Team PF

The Chicago Bulls are getting healthier.

DeMar DeRozan came charging out of health and safety protocols with a 38-point performance against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night. It was a good time, but at some point, Chicago is going to need to get down to business and that might mean a trade that will break up what appears to be a close group.

If Chicago makes a move, it will probably be to add a guy who can play some small-ball 4, defend on the perimeter and shoot the 3. Is that the Portland Trail Blazers’ Robert Covington?

His name was mentioned in a recent article from Matt Berklan of On Tap Sports. Berklan explores the concept, but doesn’t seem to consider it the best option for Chicago.

“Robert Covington is owed just under $13 million this season. In the summer of 2022, he will become a free agent,” Berklan wrote. “The Bulls’ trade package would likely include Coby White and a draft pick.”

White’s inclusion is a virtual certainty in almost any trade that brings the Bulls back a power forward or wing defender.

“White has two years left on his deal,” Berklan added. “While he has struggled this year, White hasn’t had a fair shot to find his rhythm. He started the year on the injured list. He then returned for a few games before COVID-19 sidelined him. Given White is assuming a new role for the Bulls, it will take some learning. But he now has guys like Lonzo Ball to learn from. If White figures it out, he will be more important to the Bulls’ long-term outlook than a half-season of Covington.”

White returned to the floor along with DeRozan on Sunday. He struggled to find his rhythm again, which seems understandable considering how little basketball he’s played this year with injury recovery and COVID-19. White played 27 minutes. He had 5 points on 2-of-7 shooting from the field and he was 0-for-4 from three-point range. He did have this emphatic dunk over a trailing LeBron James that was a key bucket in the tight and exciting fourth quarter.

Coby White. Watch ya head. The Bulls … are … very good. 🔴🔥pic.twitter.com/1PEmqtlG17 — Mike Monaco (@MikeMonaco_) December 20, 2021

If the Bulls didn’t want to trade White, what are the other options? Berklan further opined: “Outside of White, a draft pick would enter the equation since the salaries of Covington and White do not match. The Bulls were extra lucky when the Lonzo Ball tampering punishment only dinged them a second-round pick. Additionally, the Bulls are depleted when it comes to picks due to the Nikola Vucevic trade. The front office should have no interest in trading picks unless the return has value for multiple years. Again, Covington would only be a Bull for a half year. The Bulls would then have two spots to fill in free agency.”

Giving up draft assets for Covington is a no-no, unless Portland was also including a player like Anfernee Simons, which seems far-fetched. Let’s keep the focus on RoCo.

What Kind of Year is Robert Covington Having This Year?

Quite honestly, the 31-year-old Covington is having a down year. He’s averaging just 6.7 points per game, which is the lowest he’s scored since his rookie season. His five rebounds per game are his lowest since his second season, and while he’d made himself a dependable three-point shooter over the years, that percentage is down to .336 after he made almost 38 percent last season.

The Bulls wouldn’t need Covington to be an All-Star, but his lack of production this season might be a deterrent for Chicago–or any team considering giving up valuable assets to acquire him.

Coby White is Still Trying to Find His Shooting Stroke

At what point should we be worried about White? He’s played in 10 games with one start. He’s shooting a subpar 34% from the field and an even more modest 20% from three-point range.

So far, White is averaging just 6 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 18.2 minutes per game. clearly, Chicago needs more from him.

Even if the Bulls are considering trading him, it would be nice for White to flash some of what he’s been able to do over the past two seasons during an upcoming stretch. That would only raise his trade value and potentially bring back more in a deal.

