Bulls All-Star & Ex Top-10 Pick Floated in Proposed Blockbuster

This offseason has already been filled with rumors for the Chicago Bulls. From Zach LaVine to Coby White, they just can’t escape them. And unfortunately for Bulls fans, those rumors are unlikely to stop anytime soon, as the team will likely utilize the trade market as a method for improvement this summer.

They’ll have the 18th pick in the upcoming draft, but outside of that, they will need to trade their way to title contention. Getting players back from injuries should help next season, but if Chicago wants to compete with the top teams in the East, they need to add some serious talent.

One recent trade proposal would see them do just that. Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report suggested a deal that would see the Bulls land Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert. However, as most fans have pleaded for, the deal would not include young forward Patrick Williams. Here’s the full outline of the proposed trade.

Bulls receive: Rudy Gobert

Jazz receive: Nikola Vucevic, White, Marko Simonovic

There would likely be picks involved as well, but the point of the deal would be to beef up Chicago’s defense and help them become a more well-rounded team.

However, recent reports have mentioned that Utah’s asking price may be too high to match.

Jazz Asking for ’Pretty Astronomical Price’

According to an anonymous Western Conference GM who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy.com, the Jazz are asking for a hefty package in exchange for Gobert.

“They’re going to want a star-caliber player, a young prospect and picks—maybe just one pick in the end but they will ask for a lot of picks, no doubt,” the GM told Deveney. “That makes it hard because there are not going to be that many teams who can offer that and because Gobert is up around $35 million per year, it’s not easy to match that deal. But generally, they are asking a pretty astronomical price.”

The Utah Jazz reportedly want a star-caliber player, a young prospect and picks in a trade package for Rudy Gobert, per @SeanDeveney “As one Western Conference executive tells https://t.co/W5N1UuZNsV, the price for Gobert is, ‘pretty astronomical.’” pic.twitter.com/RZlyBLKljQ — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2022

The Chicago offer proposed by Pincus falls under that description, but it hinges on one thing: Do the Jazz believe that Vucevic is a star-caliber player? Sure, he was an All-Star in Orlando, but he’s a massive step down from Gobert.

Plus, while White is still only 22 years old, is he a good enough young prospect to make the deal enticing for Utah? Would they demand Williams instead?

And more importantly, would the Bulls even be willing to trade Vucevic? Based on recent reports, it doesn’t seem like he’ll be going anywhere.

‘Not Much Going on’ With Gobert-Bulls Talks

According to KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago, fans shouldn’t be putting too much stock in the rumors that Gobert could get traded to Chicago.

“I, personally, have not put a lot of stock into these rumors … There is a lot of noise out there. It’s certainly fair to speculate what the Jazz might do. Before, I personally made a couple of calls on the topic, and I was told that there’s not much going on right now,” Johnson stated.

According to @KCJHoop, Nikola Vucevic is under the impression that he's going to be on the Chicago Bulls next season. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) June 10, 2022

In addition, he’s been informed that Vucevic believes that he will be back with the Bulls next year.

“Things can obviously change in this league – always change in this league. I can also tell you, from my understanding, Nikola Vucevic is under the impression he’s going to be here,” Johnson reported.

That being said, if the Bulls could pull off a trade to snag the three-time Defensive Player of the Year, they may have to jump at the opportunity.