Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Land $32 Million Veteran Sharpshooter

Despite not getting involved in the trade market (yet), the Chicago Bulls have had a fairly eventful offseason. On top of re-resigning Zach LaVine to a massive contract, they also re-signed Derrick Jones Jr. and reportedly agreed to deals with big man Andre Drummond and veteran guard Goran Dragic.

However, the summer is not over. Although they’ve filled out their roster pretty nicely, there are still some holes they should look to fill. One of those holes is the need for three-point shooting, as outside of Dragic, who is a career 36.2% shooter from deep, Chicago didn’t add any perimeter shot-making.

That’s where the Brooklyn Nets could come into play. If the Nets decide to blow things up this summer, which is looking increasingly likely, the Bulls should pick up the phones and inquire about sharpshooter Seth Curry. He would immediately provide them with an elite presence from distance and could help space the floor for Chicago’s stars.

Here’s what a potential deal could look like:

Bulls receive: Seth Curry

Nets receive: Coby White, 2023 1st-Round Pick (via POR)

Last season for the Nets and Philadelphia 76ers, Curry averaged 15.0 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on 48.7% shooting from the field and 42.2% shooting from three-point range on 5.8 three-point attempts per game.

Plus, this deal would fall in line with what reports were saying back at the end of May.

Bulls Reportedly Want to Trade White for Shooting

On May 28, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported that the Bulls would likely explore trades involving White this offseason. More specifically, their goal will be to deal White in exchange for more shooting on the perimeter.

“All eyes, meanwhile, will be on White and what the Bulls decide to do with him. He’s up for an extension if they want to make that leap now, but they more likely will look to trade him for the right piece — namely, an outside shooter who is more consistent.” Cowley wrote.

Joe Harris and Seth Curry have shot lights out for the Nets: Joe Harris — 44.2%

Seth Curry — 46.8% pic.twitter.com/5dJyJvcoNL — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 3, 2022

Adding Curry to the mix would take a ton of pressure off of the Bulls’ stars. While LaVine is a constant threat on the perimeter, DeMar DeRozan works better in the mid-range. Putting an elite shooter alongside him would only open up the floor for him even more.

Shooting is a big-time need for Chicago, and that’s been made very clear by the media.

Bulls’ Need for 3-Point Shooting

In a June 29 article for NBC Sports Chicago, KC Johnson discussed potential free-agent targets the Bulls could go after to address their need for three-point shooting. And since they never ended up signing any shooters in free agency, his argument still stands, and it makes sense when lobbying for a Curry trade.

“But when you shoot just 40.4 percent overall against the rugged Milwaukee Bucks’ defense in a five-game playoff loss, including an unsightly 28.3 percent from 3-point range, it’s obvious why adding shooting sits on the Bulls’ free-agent to-do list,” Johnson wrote.

Curry should be at the top of Chicago’s trade board if the Nets decide to blow up their roster. He would be the perfect addition to the Bulls’ roster.