Bulls Sign Athletic Big Man to Fill Final Roster Spot

The Chicago Bulls filled their final camp contract on Sunday.

The team signed 6’10” Simi Shittu, whom they had on their G-League affiliate last season.

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Who is Simi Shittu?

Shittu just turned 21 last month, but he has some solid experience playing internationally representing Canada. He was born in England but is a Canadian citizen. Shittu finished high school in the United States and played collegiately for Vanderbilt.

He played just one season for the Commodores averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. In April 2019, he and collegiate teammate and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darrius Garland, became the first Vandy players in program history to be one-and-done.

Garland wound up as a lottery pick, but Shittu went undrafted. He signed with the Bulls originally in October 2019 and was assigned to the Windy City squad. He played in 40 games for the Bulls’ G-League affiliate, starting 18 of them.

He averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In the final regular-season game he played, Shittu exploded for 32 points and 21 rebounds to give a glimpse of what he might be capable of on the next level.

The Bulls are hoping he can produce anything close to that in a reserve role with the team.

The Bigs on the Roster

In addition to Shittu, the Bulls will take the following power forwards and centers to an abbreviated training camp ahead of an even shorter preseason and 71-game regular season: Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford, Luke Kornet, Lauri Markkanen, Noah Vonleh, Wendell Carter Jr. Patrick Williams, and Thaddeus Young.

That’s a total of nine players who can play power forward and/or center. Needless to say, there will be a ton of competition for spots upfront with this team. You’d have to think that only Gafford, Markkanen, Carter Jr., Williams, and Young are absolute locks to make the team. Others could be released, sent to the G-League, or traded if the team can find a taker.

The Bulls’ Camp Roster

Here is a complete list of the entire camp roster:

Ryan Arcidiacono

Wendell Carter Jr.

Devon Dotson

Cristiano Felicio

Daniel Gafford

Chandler Hutchinson

Luke Kornet

Zach LaVine

Lauri Markkanen

Adam Mokoka

Zach Norvell Jr.

Otto Porter Jr.

Tomas Satoransky

Garrett Temple

Denzel Valentine

Noah Vonleh

Coby White

Patrick Williams

Thaddeus Young

Also Read: