Bulls Sign Athletic Big Man to Fill Final Roster Spot

The Chicago Bulls filled their final camp contract on Sunday.

The team signed 6’10” Simi Shittu, whom they had on their G-League affiliate last season.

Who is Simi Shittu?

gettyChicago Bulls
Position Power forward
League NBA
Personal information
Born 7 November 1999 (age 21)
Harrow, London, England
Nationality: Canadian
Listed height 6 ft 10 in (2.08 m)
Listed weight 240 lb (109 kg)
Career information
High school
Corpus Christi
(Burlington, Ontario)
Montverde Academy
(Montverde, Florida)
Vermont Academy
(Saxtons River, Vermont)
College Vanderbilt (2018–2019)
NBA draft 2019 / Undrafted
Playing career 2019–present
Career history
2019–2020 Windy City Bulls
2020–present Chicago Bulls
Career highlights and awards
McDonald’s All-American (2018)
Jordan Brand Classic (2018)
Medals
Men’s basketball
Representing Canada
FIBA Americas Under-16 Championship
Silver medal – second place 2015 Argentina National team

Shittu just turned 21 last month, but he has some solid experience playing internationally representing Canada. He was born in England but is a Canadian citizen. Shittu finished high school in the United States and played collegiately for Vanderbilt.

He played just one season for the Commodores averaging 10.9 points and 6.7 rebounds. In April 2019, he and collegiate teammate and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darrius Garland, became the first Vandy players in program history to be one-and-done.

Garland wound up as a lottery pick, but Shittu went undrafted. He signed with the Bulls originally in October 2019 and was assigned to the Windy City squad. He played in 40 games for the Bulls’ G-League affiliate, starting 18 of them.

He averaged 12.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game. In the final regular-season game he played, Shittu exploded for 32 points and 21 rebounds to give a glimpse of what he might be capable of on the next level.

The Bulls are hoping he can produce anything close to that in a reserve role with the team.

The Bigs on the Roster

In addition to Shittu, the Bulls will take the following power forwards and centers to an abbreviated training camp ahead of an even shorter preseason and 71-game regular season: Cristiano Felicio, Daniel Gafford, Luke Kornet, Lauri Markkanen, Noah Vonleh, Wendell Carter Jr. Patrick Williams, and Thaddeus Young.

That’s a total of nine players who can play power forward and/or center. Needless to say, there will be a ton of competition for spots upfront with this team. You’d have to think that only Gafford, Markkanen, Carter Jr., Williams, and Young are absolute locks to make the team. Others could be released, sent to the G-League, or traded if the team can find a taker.

The Bulls’ Camp Roster

Here is a complete list of the entire camp roster:

  • Ryan Arcidiacono
  • Wendell Carter Jr.
  • Devon Dotson
  • Cristiano Felicio
  • Daniel Gafford
  • Chandler Hutchinson
  • Luke Kornet
  • Zach LaVine
  • Lauri Markkanen
  • Adam Mokoka
  • Zach Norvell Jr.
  • Otto Porter Jr.
  • Tomas Satoransky
  • Garrett Temple
  • Denzel Valentine
  • Noah Vonleh
  • Coby White
  • Patrick Williams
  • Thaddeus Young

