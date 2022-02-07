Bulls Have ‘Interest’ in Spurs Big Man: Report

The Chicago Bulls swung one big deal with the San Antonio Spurs this offseason that landed DeMar DeRozan. The two teams could hook up again. According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bulls have inquired about the availability of Spurs center Jakob Poeltl.

Stein wrote: “To convince San Antonio to surrender Jakob Poeltl, sources say, would require a future first-round pick and a quality player. Chicago is among numerous teams, along with Toronto as I reported on Jan. 14, to register interest in the Austrian 7-footer, who is a proven defensive anchor in Year 2 of an absolute steal of a three-year, $26.3 million contract.”

That asking price, if true, may prove to be a little too rich for the Bulls, especially considering where Poeltl would fit into their plans.

“One theory in circulation: The Spurs would be more open to moving Poeltl had Gregg Popovich already broken the league’s all-time record for coaching victories,” Stein continued. “Popovich remains seven shy of passing his pal Don Nelson’s 1,335 career wins.”

Would the Spurs delay a deal because it would slow Popovich’s pursuit of a record? That remains to be seen, but Poeltl in a Bulls uniform is especially intriguing.

Where Would Jakob Poeltl Fit With the Bulls?

Nikola Vucevic has been playing much better basketball over the past 3 weeks. In February, Vucevic is averaging 26.75 points and 13.75 rebounds per game. With his recent production, there is no question Poeltl would be Vooch’s backup giving the Bulls arguably the best center rotation in the NBA.

Bleacher Report’s Erin Walsh also sees Poeltl as Nikola Vucevic’s primary backup. Walsh wrote: “As for the Bulls, Poeltl would likely serve as a backup to starting center Nikola Vucevic, so it’s unclear if the franchise would be willing to give up a lot for him. However, Chicago could use the depth, as it is first in the East with a 32-19 record.”

Poeltl is averaging 13.3 points, 9 rebounds, and 1.7 blocks as a starter for the Spurs playing around 28.8 minutes per game. That number would dip a bit playing behind Vucevic. Poeltl is a better overall player than Tony Bradley, the Bulls’ current backup, so he’d play more minutes.

However, Bradley is playing 11.5 minutes per game behind Vucevic, it’s only realistic to expect Poeltl to play somewhere between 16-18 if he was a Bull.

What Bulls Rotation Would Look Like With Jakob Poeltl?

The Bulls have been mentioned in a variety of trade rumors. Some are potential blockbusters that would have Chicago parting ways with Patrick Williams, Coby White and/or other bench pieces to add guys like Harrison Barnes or Jerami Grant.

We can’t add that speculation to any concept around Poeltl just yet. However, at face value, if the Bulls had Poeltl, he would slide into a bench unit that would be even more effective and defensive-minded. A healthy Alex Caruso teamed with Poeltl, Coby White, Ayo Dosunmu, Javonte Green and Derrick Jones Jr. could really speed some teams up. If Bulls head coach Billy Donovan continued the trend of playing DeRozan or Zach LaVine with the second unit, we might be looking at an even more effective bench mob.

If the Bulls make a move to acquire a power forward or sign one off the buyout market, an already strong roster could get even better. There is also news that injured second-year forward Patrick Williams could be back for the final month of the regular season.

If the Bulls make one or two potentially minor moves, we could be looking at a team capable of making a run at a championship. We hear a lot of talk about championship windows. Even without a major deal, that is still a roster that looks capable of playing with anyone if they are healthy.

