Bulls Mainstay Strongly Urges Team to Sign Russell Westbrook

Following a static trade deadline, the Chicago Bulls continue to be saddled with one hot mess of a point guard situation. Lonzo Ball, who helped the team get to the top of the Eastern Conference for a spell last season, has yet to make his return from the knee injury that ended his 2021-22 campaign.

And with just 26 games remaining on Chicago’s schedule entering Monday’s bout with the Orlando Magic, the idea that Ball can actually still come back and contribute to a playoff push is looking more and more like a pipe dream.

The team has gotten some strong play out of veteran Goran Dragic and second-year man Ayo Dosunmu, but neither is in a position to act as the Bulls’ full-time facilitator. This is why the team is currently kicking the tires on buyout options like Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook.

For his part, Westbrook may hold the most intrigue as a nine-time All-Star and former NBA MVP. At this point in his career, though, saying that he has his detractors would be an overly friendly appraisal, but Bulls mainstay Stacey King clearly isn’t one of them.

Former Bulls Player, Current Commentator Stacey King Sounds Off on Russell Westbrook Option

On the latest episode of his podcast, Gimme The Hot Sauce, King was asked how Westbrook — who’s technically still the property of the Utah Jazz — might help the Bulls. In response, the veteran of eight years as an NBA player during the 1990s couldn’t contain his enthusiasm about a potential pairing.

“Tremendously — with effort and energy every night. One thing you can’t say about Russell Westbrook is he doesn’t play hard. You know, this is a superstar player,” King said.

“He may not be the best shooter, but I would take him on my team any night because this is one guy you don’t ever have to worry about coming ready to play. You don’t have to. This guy loves to compete. He loves to play. He’s going to inspire other people to play hard.”

In 52 games with the Los Angeles Lakers this season, most of which saw him coming off the bench, Westbrook averaged 15.9 points, 7.5 assists, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals per outing. His shooting does continue to be a rough spot — he’s at 41.7% from the floor and 29.6% from deep in 2022-23 — but his all-around ability is still undeniable.

Added King: “This is a Hall of Famer, no question. This is not some fringe player, this is not some guy past his prime. A few seasons ago, before he went to the Lakers, he was a triple-double machine.”

A Potential Down Side of a Westbrook Signing

There’s no doubt that some of Westbrook’s elite athleticism has faded amid age and injuries. And it’s always a matter of when, not if, backcourt players in their mid-30s are totally going to fall off a cliff from a productivity standpoint. One also has to wonder how he would fit with a Bulls roster that’s already short on floor-spacers.

However, the biggest concern with Westbrook at this juncture may be his potential negative impact on Chicago’s culture.

Reported ESPN’s Dave McMenamin after Westbrook got traded to the Jazz: “As one source told me, [the Lakers removed] a vampire from the locker room. Meaning the vampire sucks the love, the blood, out of the locker room… Russell Westbrook moves on.”

At the least, it’s food for thought.