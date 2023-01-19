Stephen Curry Sends Strong Message on Nikola Vucevic After Huge Bulls Win

The Chicago Bulls had a nice break in between games ahead of their tilt in Paris, France, against the Detroit Pistons. Their last contest was a home game against the Golden State Warriors, where they managed to take down the reigning champs without the help of DeMar DeRozan.

Nikola Vucevic and Zach LaVine both came up big against the Warriors, making up for the absence of DeRozan. After the win, Warriors star Stephen Curry sounded off on their failure to contain Vucevic and LaVine, the former of whom was absolutely dominant.

“The effort feels like it was there, especially these last two games,” Curry said via the JER – Sports Journalist YouTube channel. “It’s just, when the effort meets IQ, meets execution, that’s where we’ve – we got to get all three of those working at the same time. Then that should help us. But tonight, you give Vucevic, being able to just line up threes. And that’s not just the bigs. That’s the guards break[ing] down pressure on the ball. Understanding of the game plan where we need to send the ball so that we have built-in help. It was just too easy out there. So, between him and LaVine going for 70 together, you’re not gonna win any games playing like that. So that’s just a collective commitment to what we’re trying to do.”

As noted by Curry, Vucevic and LaVine combined to score 70 points against the Warriors. LaVine dropped a relatively inefficient 27 points, nine rebounds, and six assists on 7-of-18 shooting from the field and 1-of-8 shooting from deep, But Vucevic was phenomenal.

The Bulls big man ended the night with 43 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, and four steals. He shot 18-of-31 from the floor and 5-of-10 shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Nikola Vucevic Sends Message to Bulls Teammates

With the Bulls heading to Paris for a game against the Pistons, Vucevic could be of value to them. He speaks French, but that doesn’t mean he plans on aimlessly helping his teammates 24/7. Vucevic made it clear that he doesn’t plan on being a built-in translator for the other Bulls players.

“It’s Paris. It’s a big city. Everybody knows it,” Vucevic said via the Chicago Sun-Times. “I just told them I will not be a translator. I don’t care. I know French but I will not be a translator. I have my own s**t to do, sorry, stuff to do.”

Mavericks Listed as Trade Destination for Nikola Vucevic

Vucevic and LaVine led the Bulls to a big-time win over the Warriors, but Chicago is in a tough spot in regard to their long-term future. They are just 20-24 on the season, which places them in 10th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

And according to sources who spoke with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Dallas Mavericks could be a potential trade destination for Vucevic.

“It would take a specific kind of team to want him,” an Eastern Conference executive told Deveney. “Dallas would be a good spot if the Bulls wanted Tim Hardaway Jr. back.”