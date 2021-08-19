Summer League Coach: Bulls Have ‘Lofty Ambitions’ for Patrick Williams

Still 19 years old, Patrick Williams was not only one of the youngest players at MGM Resorts NBA Summer League this month, but he remains among the youngest players in the league. Despite that, he was one of the more experienced players on the Chicago Bulls‘ Summer League roster.

In his rookie season last year, Williams played and started in 71 games, missing just one.

In the recently concluded Summer League in Las Vegas, Williams played just three of five overall games. But he was the clear go-to guy for the Bulls, put in a position to lead and show his potential for dominance.

“He was really assertive about trying to take over leadership,” Bulls Summer League head coach Damian Cotter said to Rob Schaefer of NBC Sports Chicago in regards to Williams’ play in Las Vegas. “He really wanted to step up.”

Cotter also mentioned that Williams’ desire to grow as a leader meant both vocally and out on the court through his physical play.

Williams’ overall percentage of 37.9% shooting from the field wasn’t great, nor were his 4.7 turnovers per game. But he embraced the opportunity Summer League presented him by shooting 43.8% on 3-pointers and averaging 21.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 34.3 minutes per game.





While the second-year forward won’t be in the same role or have the same opportunities as he did in Summer League for the upcoming NBA season, Cotter mentioned that the team still expects a lot from him, knowing that Williams has the potential to do well. He’d already shown it at Summer League.

“We have high, lofty ambitions for Pat — and, alright, there’s a little taste of it, mate,” Cotter said. “And we’ll see as he matures over the next few years, because he’s still a young fella and he’s displayed an acumen that he might be able to do this. Even though it’s Summer League, he stepped up when it was needed, which was really encouraging.”

The high expectations for Williams aren’t anything new, though. Throughout his rookie season, there was talk of wanting Williams to do more, take initiative and live up to his potential — particularly from his now ex-teammate Thaddeus Young.

Bulls Rookie Thinks Fondly of Williams

Bulls rookie and recent draftee Ayo Dosunmu was one of several players who joined Williams on the Bulls’ Summer League roster, and he saw firsthand what it was like to have the second-year forward as not only a leader but a “great leader” who’s “very understanding.”

“Even when it’s team bonding stuff, he always gives input on the team,” Dosunmu said, as reported by NBC Sports Chicago. “Me being a leader at Illinois for three years, that’s a great quality to have. You always want your teammates to know you’re not just being a tyrant. That’s when they go to bat for you the most. He did a great job with that.”

Williams Named to All-Summer League Second Team

For Chicago’s final two games of Summer League, Williams was not even with the team. But, by the offseason exhibition series’ conclusion, he had still done well enough to be among the most productive players of the Las Vegas Summer League. It was also enough for him to earn a selection to the All-Summer League Second Team.

His scoring average of 21.0 points per game tied Obi Toppin of the New York Knicks for seventh best. Meanwhile, his rebounding average of 9.7 rebounds per game tied Omer Yurtseven of the Miami Heat for fifth best.

