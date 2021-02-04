Bulls Insider Reveals Team’s Trade Deadline Causality

The new Chicago Bulls regime is approaching its first opportunity to lay a stake in their plans for the future of the franchise.

After inheriting the past front office’s roster, Arturas Karnisovas brought in Billy Donovan to coach and help evaluate the team in what’s been largely a tryout for every member of the club.

Do they present value in the future vision of the team? Or do they need to go?

Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, and Otto Porter Jr. have been considered possible trade candidates since Karnisovas was hired, however, as the season has played out, a veteran on the roster appears to be one of the most likely trade targets.

Follow the Heavy on Bulls Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Thad Young Named a Prime Trade Target

NBC Sports’ K.C. Johnson answered fan questions on Thursday — one of which questioned whether anyone would be traded from the roster, given the relative success the group has seen, ranking 11th in the Eastern Conference at 8-12.

Johnson illuminated on the matter, claiming Thad Young could be a prime trade deadline target:

Do you think anybody on this roster will be moved by the deadline? — @BullsEra21, via Twitter This is the million-dollar question and a conversation I have with people I talk to around the league as well. This management regime doesn’t strike me as being seduced by short-term competitiveness enough to neglect the big picture. And let’s face it: Veterans like Thad Young are a big reason why the Bulls are more competitive. The point is: If the right trade opportunity presents itself for, say, Young, my feeling is you have to build out the asset base for the future. To be clear: I’m not trying to get Young traded. He’s awesome to cover and I enjoy watching him play basketball. But is he going to be here in three years if the Bulls are good? Only if he takes a pay cut. Young is the player I’m most focused on as the trade deadline nears.

Young Playing Some of His Best Basketball

Filling in for the injured Wendell Carter Jr., Young is putting together some of the best games of his career with the Bulls this season.

Young is averaging 10.9 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 25 minutes off the bench, but is the effective starter with Daniel Gafford seeing some playing time as well. Young has posted career highs in field-goal percentage (58.5%) after shooting a career-low 44.8% from the field a season ago.

Chalk it up to better coaching and shot selection getting the most out of Young, but his value has never been higher.

Johnson took the opportunity to clarify that he doesn’t think they should ditch Young, but assess his value to a possible offer approaching the March 25 trade deadline.

Here’s the clarifying question and answer from Johnson:

With the way Thad Young is playing, it looks like he could be a possible deadline trade piece. His contract doesn’t seem to match our timeline for contention. He seems to be such a great leader for the young guys. He’s really helping lead the team out of the negativity of the Jim Boylen era. Do you think he is worth more to the team than what we would get in return for him? Should he be moved? — Nick S. This question is more specific to Young but touches on same themes as the previous question and answer. You don’t trade Young just to trade him as he clearly has value, even if he returns next season. So, assuming you get offers for him, you pick what you believe has the most value — the offered return or what he brings to the Bulls.

Also Read: