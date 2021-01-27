Bulls Trade Talk: Should Chicago Have Interest in Lonzo Ball, Redick?

Through 17 games, it has become clear that the Chicago Bulls probably are not ready for NBA playoff contention as currently constructed. The youth-packed starting five has been a disaster, especially on the defensive end, and while the veterans on the bench have done well to rescue the youngsters where they can, they’re not part of the team’s long-term future.

So, should the Bulls be looking to make a move? And do the two players who have reportedly come onto the market recently constitute a fit of any kind?

The Pelicans have, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, put point guard Lonzo Ball and shooting guard J.J. Redick on the trade market, well ahead of the March 25 NBA deadline. New Orleans is said to be open to trading away those two guys as part of the effort to go younger, allowing Nickeil Alexander-Walker and rookie Kira Lewis to get more playing time in the backcourt.

The Pelicans, viewed as a key team in NBA trade market, are receiving calls on Lonzo Ball and JJ Redick from interested teams and have shown openness to discussing both, per sources. More in latest Inside Pass at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/KpLWLLTMZ3 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 26, 2021

A deal of either player would be, at least, worth considering for the Bulls.

Lonzo Ball: An Ideal Playmaker for the Bulls?

Ball is probably the more intriguing fit with Chicago, given the fact that he is only 23 years old and has an uncanny knack for playmaking. With the numbers of scorers the Bulls have in the starting five—Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White—Ball could potentially serve as an organizing force at the point guard spot.

At his best, Ball is an incredible passer who rebounds his position very well. He averaged 7.0 assists last season and 6.1 rebounds, to go with his 11.8 points per game and very respectable 37.5% 3-point shooting. Ideally, with the number of scorers the Bulls have on hand, Ball would be a point guard who could focus on getting everyone involved without needed many shots for himself.

Lonzo Ball drops 7 dimes in the opening half on @NBATV! #NBAPreseason @PelicansNBA 75@ATLHawks 61 Zion Williamson: 11 PTS

Jahlil Okafor: 11 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/qhK9AZno2l — NBA (@NBA) October 8, 2019

But Ball, the No. 2 pick in the 2018 NBA draft, would need to be an offensive threat from the perimeter, and he is not a reliable shooter. This season, Ball has fallen back to just 29.1% from the arc and only 38.9% from the field.

While Ball might be an attractive piece to go with the Bulls’ scorers, Chicago seems committed, at least in the short term, to giving White a chance to keep the job of starting point guard. He is averaging 5.6 assists per game, even as the role of playmaker still appears to be a struggle for him.

J.J. Redick: Another Old Guy for Bulls Bench?

Redick is worth considering because he is a known commodity, and on a Bulls team stacked with off-the-bench veterans, Reddick would be a good target—a guy who can shoot 3s (41.4% for his career) and create the space for himself to do so.

Still, it is hard to imagine the Bulls putting up anything of value in a trade for Redick, who is 36 years old and on a $13 million expiring contract. Redick does have value in the trade market, but it would be for a team that is closer to being in contention.

The Bulls should certainly kick the tires on both of the Pelicans’ bits of trade bait. Ultimately, though, no deal might be the best deal for Chicago.

