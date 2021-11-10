Twitter Reacts to Coby White Taking Major Step in Recovery

The return of Chicago Bulls guard Coby White seems to be happening sooner rather than later. White was recently cleared for full-contact practice and subsequently assigned to complete his rehab with the Windy City Bulls, the organization’s G-League affiliate.

Billy Donovan said Coby White has been cleared for practice. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) November 8, 2021

Roster Update: We have assigned Coby White to the @WindyCityBulls. pic.twitter.com/6lTnoY49ms — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 9, 2021

Had a visitor today at practice 👋 @CobyWhite pic.twitter.com/oMcfrQsvXI — Windy City Bulls (@windycitybulls) November 10, 2021

Update: Coby has been recalled after practicing with the Windy City Bulls today. https://t.co/5c1KIVnP7p — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) November 9, 2021

Coby White cleared to practice. Will practice tomorrow and go out West with team. — Joe Cowley (@JCowleyHoops) November 8, 2021

With White possibly returning as soon as Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, many on Bulls Twitter are offering reactions to the news.

Twitter Reacts to Coby White’s Imminent Return

The Bulls are off to a 7-3 start and look like a team headed for the playoffs. That said, the bench is clearly in need of a playmaking perimeter player capable of creating scoring opportunities for himself and teammates.

As you can see, Forbes’ Jason Patt and Chicago Bulls Talk are thirsty for White to return and fill that void on the second unit.

The Bulls REALLY need Coby White — Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) November 9, 2021

Hello, we'd like to place an order for Coby White, please and thank you. — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) November 3, 2021

The Bench Mob is something we haven’t heard a lot about since the Derrick Rose era when guys like Taj Gibson, Kyle Korver, Omer Asik and others helped provide Chicago a nightly boost off the bench.

The current Bulls bench led by Alex Caruso, who closes most games, Derrick Jones Jr., Tony Bradley and rookie Ayo Dosunmu are carving their own path. Barstool Chicago is ready for White to craft his own role on Bench Mob 2.0.

Coby White has been cleared for practice @RedLineRadio This Bulls bench mob is DANGEROUS pic.twitter.com/UfHR5tZ8gg — Barstool Chicago (@barstoolchicago) November 8, 2021

Coby Westerlund of 670 The Score asks an important question about the Bulls’ potential rotational adjustments once White returns. Specifically, Westerlund mentions Dosunmu.

Even when Coby White comes back, #Bulls are going to have to find a way to keep getting Ayo Dosunmu minutes. He has been sparking them so often. — Cody Westerlund (@CodyWesterlund) November 9, 2021

Dosunmu is coming off the best performance of his young career. Dosummu posted 15 points and 7 rebounds in the Bulls big win at home over the Brooklyn Nets. The rookie has been on a steady rise and now the Bulls may have a good problem on their hands.

Potential Fallouts When Coby White Returns?

The most ideal situation for the Bulls is to have White arrive, make an immediate impact as an offensive initiator off the bench. If he can score in bunches, the way we’ve seen him over the past two seasons, there is no reason to believe he won’t be a major contributor that helps Chicago take another step this season. Also, perhaps Dosunmu can cut into the staggered minutes we see DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine receive. That way, both White and Dosunmu would be contributing.

Another potential fallout could see White pop upon arriving, but head coach Billy Donovan struggling to find minutes for Dosunmu. That’s going to be slightly problematic as Dosunmu has earned the right to be in the rotation.

Perhaps White will struggle to find his footing with the Bulls this season which ultimately leads to Dosunmu taking his minutes. That would undoubtedly lead to a roster shift down the road.

Lastly, the Bulls could use this time period to showcase White’s health in an effort to trade him for the power forward they desperately need on the roster. Adding a power forward to the mix might be the final piece the starters need to move to another level. However, removing White could cripple the bench, unless Dosunmu continues to develop into a player capable of making an impact in the postseason.

