Twitter Reacts to Coby White Taking Major Step in Recovery

The return of Chicago Bulls guard Coby White seems to be happening sooner rather than later. White was recently cleared for full-contact practice and subsequently assigned to complete his rehab with the Windy City Bulls, the organization’s G-League affiliate.
With White possibly returning as soon as Wednesday night against the Dallas Mavericks, many on Bulls Twitter are offering reactions to the news.
Twitter Reacts to Coby White’s Imminent Return
The Bulls are off to a 7-3 start and look like a team headed for the playoffs. That said, the bench is clearly in need of a playmaking perimeter player capable of creating scoring opportunities for himself and teammates.
As you can see, Forbes’ Jason Patt and Chicago Bulls Talk are thirsty for White to return and fill that void on the second unit.
The Bench Mob is something we haven’t heard a lot about since the Derrick Rose era when guys like Taj Gibson, Kyle Korver, Omer Asik and others helped provide Chicago a nightly boost off the bench.
The current Bulls bench led by Alex Caruso, who closes most games, Derrick Jones Jr., Tony Bradley and rookie Ayo Dosunmu are carving their own path. Barstool Chicago is ready for White to craft his own role on Bench Mob 2.0.
Coby Westerlund of 670 The Score asks an important question about the Bulls’ potential rotational adjustments once White returns. Specifically, Westerlund mentions Dosunmu.
Dosunmu is coming off the best performance of his young career. Dosummu posted 15 points and 7 rebounds in the Bulls big win at home over the Brooklyn Nets. The rookie has been on a steady rise and now the Bulls may have a good problem on their hands.
Potential Fallouts When Coby White Returns?
The most ideal situation for the Bulls is to have White arrive, make an immediate impact as an offensive initiator off the bench. If he can score in bunches, the way we’ve seen him over the past two seasons, there is no reason to believe he won’t be a major contributor that helps Chicago take another step this season. Also, perhaps Dosunmu can cut into the staggered minutes we see DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine receive. That way, both White and Dosunmu would be contributing.
Another potential fallout could see White pop upon arriving, but head coach Billy Donovan struggling to find minutes for Dosunmu. That’s going to be slightly problematic as Dosunmu has earned the right to be in the rotation.
Perhaps White will struggle to find his footing with the Bulls this season which ultimately leads to Dosunmu taking his minutes. That would undoubtedly lead to a roster shift down the road.
Lastly, the Bulls could use this time period to showcase White’s health in an effort to trade him for the power forward they desperately need on the roster. Adding a power forward to the mix might be the final piece the starters need to move to another level. However, removing White could cripple the bench, unless Dosunmu continues to develop into a player capable of making an impact in the postseason.
