Bulls Urged to Add ‘Next-Level Athlete’ to Summer League Roster

The Chicago Bulls might want to take a look at second-year wing Scottie Lewis this summer. Their roster currently stands at 15 players. They are permitted to have up to 20 players at this point. But the expectation is the current top 15 will be the group that at least begins the regular season.

That should not stop them from having able bodies at the ready in the G-League should the need arise.

We saw last season that a team can never have too much depth.

Lewis is a player that has the tools and skill set the Bulls have targeted in younger prospects over the past couple of seasons. And there is still a need for them even without injuries having to occur.

An Intriguing Prospect

The Bulls Summer League roster will already feature some significant names including 18th-overall pick Dalen Terry as well as priority free agent Justin Lewis and Chicago-native Javon Freeman-Liberty to name a few.

Those are all wings. But Lewis’ experience could serve him well as he has already adjusted to this level.

He also has some pedigree despite his lack of exposure, per Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

“A cheap flier (maybe a camp invite?) on Scottie Lewis could be interesting enough to act. His market might be non-existent, since he has all of seven NBA minutes under his belt, but the former McDonald’s All-American has time to find his footing with the right team.”

His bounce is special. Scottie Lewis GOT UP for the 360! 🌪 @greensboroswarm pic.twitter.com/trlQ5GPB9p — NBA G League (@nbagleague) March 2, 2022

It is not enough that Lewis has High School accolades, though. The Bulls need traits and information applicable to the NBA.

Lewis has that as well writes Buckley.

“His athleticism and defense are top-notch, and he could earn a rotation role if he ever finds a consistent touch from distance.”

Lewis fits in the same mold as Terry and Patrick Williams and last year’s 38th-overall pick, Ayo Dosunmu. He is a long, rangy defender standing 6-foot-5 with a 7-foot wingspan. But his shooting touch needs work.

Lewis was drafted in the second round of the 2021 NBA Draft. He went 56th overall; 18 spots behind Dosunmu. The former Florida Gator saw action in just two NBA games recording one point in seven total minutes of action for Charlotte.

The Wrap on Scottie

Pre-draft scouting reports expressed concerns over his lack of a consistent shot and how it could impact him professionally.

Still, Steve Dewald of Blazer’s Edge called Lewis a “next-level athlete”.

“In terms of late-round options, there isn’t a prospect with more raw athleticism than Lewis. He dazzled at the combine and his quickness leaps off screen when watching his game film. That said, his transition to the NBA will require patience. Under the right coaching staff, Lewis could blossom into a defensive specialist with the length to guard multiple positions. On the opposite end of the floor, Lewis must develop a reliable skill for half-court sets. Otherwise, opponents will abandon him on the perimeter.”

SCOTTIE LEWIS BEATS THE THIRD QUARTER BUZZER 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jNLhZkyYyN — NBA G League (@nbagleague) February 13, 2022

That report is consistent with what Mick Smiley of At The Hive reported during the regular season while Lewis was with the Greensboro Swarm.

“While he proved he could hang just fine in the G League as a rookie this past year, he’s going to need to come a long way before being ready to contribute to the Hornets at the NBA level. I wouldn’t be surprised to see him back with the Swarm next year getting a lot of minutes and hopefully working on his outside game. His defense will be NBA-ready sooner than later, but he won’t be able to flash those skills until he proves he can also contribute on the offensive end.”

Lewis averaged 7.4 points on 46.9% shooting while knocking down 36% of his triples on 1.9 attempts with the Swarm last season.

He also averaged 1.0 steals per contest.

Two-Way Skills in Focus

The Bulls are a polarized team. They have very good offensive players in DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic. None of them are good defenders, though. The Bulls have good defenders in Williams, Lonzo Ball, and Alex Caruso.

Ball is the only one among them with a consistent offensive game. But his health is the biggest remaining question mark hanging over this team.

Scottie Lewis shows off the hustle against the Hustle! What a block! 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Nk2llHKVQV — NBA G League (@nbagleague) December 21, 2021

Add in Caruso’s playing style and LaVine’s injury history and the Bulls could quickly go from having a glut of guards to a dearth. Even with Dosunmu and Coby White still on hand, the Bulls were woefully thin on perimeter defenders towards the season’s end.

With so much of what they want to do predicated on getting stops and pressuring the ball with their guards and wings, keeping a healthy supply in reserve would be sound planning.