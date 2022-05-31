Bulls Bring in Sharpshooting Sleeper Prospect for Closer Look

As the Chicago Bulls enter the offseason, they’ll be looking to improve. They finished the season 46-36, good enough for the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, but were eliminated by the Milwaukee Bucks in Round 1. While it marked their best season in five years, they’re still looking for more.

Chicago has a lot on their plate this summer, including the impending free agency of star guard Zach LaVine. However, they also have to worry about improving their depth. And since they won’t have any cap space to play with, drafting well should be a top priority.

The Bulls hold the 18th pick in the first round of the NBA Draft. In addition, however, they need to be prepared for the eventual pool of undrafted free agents. In turn, they have brought East Carolina forward Vance Jackson Jr. in for a workout.

The Chicago Bulls have scheduled a workout with draft prospect Vance Jackson Jr that will happen in the next couple of days, per sources. Vance is a forward and played college basketball this past season at East Carolina University. — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) May 29, 2022

Jackson, a 6’9 forward, is not listed on any major mock drafts, thus making him a sleeper candidate for a post-draft signing. Other teams have found a ton of success with this process in the past.

Jackson’s Viability as an Undrafted Free Agent

The 24-year-old prospect spent six years in college. He began his journey at UCONN in 2016 before transferring the following year to New Mexico. He red-shirted there for one season before playing in two for the Lobos. Then, in 2020, he transferred to Arkansas. Jackson played there for one season before finishing his college career at East Carolina.

Vance Jackson Jr. (@YGVance2) got the CONTESTED 3 to go with 10.3 left for East Carolina to beat Tulsa 73-71 (Video via @MrMatthewCFB) pic.twitter.com/gKyQBCd3dv — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) February 9, 2022

Jackson projects to be a solid stretch-four at the professional level and worked to master his three-point shot throughout his college career. In his final collegiate season, Jackson averaged 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 39.5% shooting from the field and 40.7% shooting from deep.

Other teams around the league have found success with undrafted free agents in recent years. Players like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Austin Reaves, and Trendon Watford have all made their way into the league in that fashion.

In addition, Jackson’s skillset could potentially fit in well with Chicago’s current needs.

Jackson’s Potential Fit With Bulls

As noted, Jackson’s biggest strength is his shooting. He elevated himself into a 40% shooter from deep during his last season in college and if developed correctly, could turn into a quality shooter at the NBA level. This is something the Bulls need more of.

Despite finishing fourth in the NBA in three-point percentage (36.9%), the Bulls attempted the fewest threes in the league by a fairly wide margin (28.8). They don’t have any three-point specialists on the roster that earn regular playing time (Matt Thomas is a sniper, but he wasn’t a part of the Bulls’ regular rotation). Adding a 6’9 forward that has the ability to shoot well would be a worthwhile investment for Chicago.

Senior-grad hookup! Justin Smith @justinsmith3_ (6-7 CF) makes the right decision in the low block by passing out top for a knockdown from 3 by Vance Jackson, Jr. @YGVance2 (6-9 CF) … from Hoop Hogs practice on Saturday … pic.twitter.com/ICDW7JZ784 — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 17, 2020

At 24 years old, Jackson has plenty of experience coming into the league. However, there’s a reason he’s not popping up on many draft boards. He’s not a great defender, and outside of his shooting, there aren’t really any other areas of his game that stand out. But shooting is a valuable tool to have in the NBA, and a lot of the other things can be taught.

Jackson wouldn’t be earning minutes for the Bulls upon arrival, but bringing him into the organization as a project would be intriguing.