Former Bull Carted Off the Court After Knee Injury [VIDEO]

Former Chicago Bulls big man Wendell Carter Jr. was having his breakout season in this, his first full campaign with the Orlando Magic. Unfortunately, on Friday night, Carter suffered what looked like a knee injury against the Miami Heat, and had to helped off the court in a wheelchair.

Here is a look at Carter’s injury and his exit from the court in this tweet from Bleacher Report:

Wendell Carter Jr. was helped off the court after an apparent knee injury 🙏 pic.twitter.com/9GV4TBAw6b — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 18, 2021

The Bulls traded Carter to the Orlando Magic with Otto Porter, a 2021 1st round draft pick (that turned out to be Franz Wagner) and a 2023 1st round draft pick for Al-Farouq Aminu and Nikola Vučević.

So far this season, you could make the argument Carter has been outplaying the struggling Vučević. Carter has averaged 12.9 points, 10 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 0.6 blocks while shooting 50% from the field and just under 35% from three-point range on 3.8 attempts per contest.

Vučević’s numbers are similar. He is averaging 15.2 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1 steal and a 1 block while shooting 40% from the field and 34% from three-point range.

When you factor in Carter’s edge in mobility on defense, the comparison gets a bit tighter. Also, Carter is still just 22 years old while Vučević is 31.

Twitter Reacts to Wendell Carter Jr.

When news of Carter’s injury spread, there was a universal response of sadness. Bulls beat writer for NBC Sports, K.C. Johnson is holding out hope that the injury isn’t “serious.”

This stinks so bad. Really enjoyed watching Wendell play this year. Hope it’s not serious. https://t.co/iEkTCUt0Iv — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) December 18, 2021

NBC Sports’ Mark Schanowski called Carter a “class act,” and lamented this setback amidst a strong year for Carter.

This is terrible to see. Carter Jr. was a class act during his time with the Bulls & making significant improvement in his first full season in Orlando. https://t.co/IFIkNYc5rU — Mark Schanowski (@MarkSchanowski) December 18, 2021

Yahoo! NBA writer Vincent Goodwill, who once covered the Bulls for NBC Sports, is also hoping Carter’s injury isn’t serious.

I held onto my Wendell Carter Jr tickets and he had turned a corner this year in Orlando. Hope the injury isn’t major https://t.co/WNtGs4Z1ED — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) December 18, 2021

The Magic’s director of digital news said Carter has “made strides in a number of areas,” and also wished him the best.

Hoping the best for Wendell Carter Jr. Great young man who's making strides in a number of areas this season. https://t.co/wlIs6DtGEc — Dan “Savage” Savage (@Dan_Savage) December 18, 2021

Carter’s scoring and rebounding numbers are both career-highs, and his three-point shooting has also come a long way. The Magic will have their fingers crossed while we wait for an official diagnosis, though we can see from the PR post, he is out with a “lower-leg injury.”

The Time Off Could Be Good for Nikola Vucevic

The Bulls are still waiting for Vučević to round into form this season. Chicago hoped to see him post something closer to 20 points and 11 rebounds per game with 38-40% accuracy from three-point range.

Chicago’s practice activities and most of their workouts have been canceled up until Saturday, December 18 while the team tries to get past its Covid-19 issues.

There is a chance the absence could be good for Vučević. He’s really been struggling in the team’s last games before the NBA postponed some of their contests.

Vučević has only shot over 50% from the field in two of his last seven games. Perhaps the additional rest and a break from the grind will help him find his shooting touch.

Despite the Bulls’ strong start to the season, they will need Vučević at his best to maximize their potential.

