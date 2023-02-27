Wizards Coach Issues Strong Statement on DeMar DeRozan After Huge Bulls Win

Heading into the All-Star Break, things looked bleak for the Chicago Bulls. They are fighting for a spot in the Play-In Tournament, and in turn, a chance to compete in the playoffs. Well, their performance since the break has given fans something to be hopeful for.

They’ve gone 2-0 since All-Star Weekend, with Patrick Beverley’s impact being felt in a lot of ways. But in their most recent win over the Washington Wizards, it was All-Star DeMar DeRozan who got it done. After the game, Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. spoke about just how dominant DeRozan can be from the mid-range.

“I mean, DeRozan did what he does. His mid-range game is really good,” Unseld said via the Wizards’ official YouTube channel. “You want to kind of feel that balance of allowing our guys to guard him, and we had some good possessions. There are some times when we try to go get the ball out of his hands. And you know, you got Coby White, [Zach] LaVine, got some other guys out there who can make plays, it makes it tough.”

Postgame Press – WAS vs. CHI: Coach Unseld, Daniel Gafford, Delon Wright

Since joining the Bulls, DeRozan has re-emerged as one of the most dominant scorers in the NBA. But what makes him so unique is the fact that, in an era focused on three-point shooting, he does most of his work from the mid-range area.

In fact, in Chicago’s win over the Wizards, DeRozan didn’t even attempt a single three-pointer. The veteran star ended the night with a game-high 29 points to go along with two rebounds, six assists, and two steals. He shot 11-of-15 from the field.

Patrick Beverley Praises Billy Donovan

As noted, the Bulls have performed particularly well since the signing of Beverley. The veteran point guard was traded from the Los Angeles Lakers to the Orlando Magic at the deadline before being bought out and sent into free agency.

He chose to sign with the Bulls, his hometown team, and Chicago has yet to lose with him on the roster. Beverley recently praised head coach Billy Donovan and his ability to get the most out of his players on both ends of the court.

“Billy Donovan got some s***, man,” Beverley said via Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic. “He got some s***. I been saying it since I got here, I been around a lot of coaches, and just his ability to get what he wants – offensively, defensively – from his players is phenomenal.”

Patrick Beverley on his Bulls debut in tonight’s win over Brooklyn. pic.twitter.com/7bsJWNzOIE — Darnell Mayberry (@DarnellMayberry) February 25, 2023

DeMar DeRozan Shows Love to Patrick Beverley

Beverley wasn’t just doling out respect, though. He also received some. DeRozan recently explained how important having a guy like Beverley is to creating a winning culture, praising the veteran point guard for his energy.

“When you got a guy like Pat Beverley on the team, the intensity that he come with the first second that he came with, the energy that he bring, you got to follow behind that,” DeRozan said via another video Mayberry posted. “Holds everybody accountable and going to compete at a high level. When you see a teammate with that mentality, you got to follow behind it.”