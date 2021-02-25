Bulls’ Zach LaVine Sounds off on All-Star Nod: ‘I’m Definitely Not Content’

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine checked off one of the two goals he strived to achieve when he first arrived in Chicago back in 2017: becoming an NBA All-Star.

LaVine was named a reserve for the Eastern Conference All-Star team for the first time in his career on Tuesday. LaVine earned the respect of his peers this season, receiving the third-most player votes of any guard in the Eastern Conference behind only Kyrie Irving and Bradley Beal.

But the 25-year-old guard’s second goal of making the playoffs has yet to be achieved. And he’s not satisfied until the Bulls reach the postseason for the first time since 2017.

“Even if I didn’t make the team, I think I was one of the better players in the Eastern Conference and I have my team fighting for the eighth spot to get into the playoffs, and that was my main goal,” LaVine said. “I’m definitely not content… I definitely want to keep pushing that envelope.”

Thad Young Shares Common Goal With LaVine