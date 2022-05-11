Ex-Bears Pro Bowler Urges Zach LaVine to Leave Bulls

The 2022 NBA offseason is officially underway, which means the Zach LaVine sweepstakes have officially begun. Analysts and fans alike have already started to speculate on where the All-Star will sign this offseason or if he’ll re-sign with the Chicago Bulls.

During most of this season, the speculation was that LaVine would be staying in Chicago when he becomes an unrestricted free agent in early July. After LaVine’s comments following playoff elimination though people have started to speculate that he might sign elsewhere.

“I plan to enjoy free agency,” LaVine said. “We’re going to have to experience A through Z without making any fast decisions. I think that’s something me and [agent Rich Paul] are going to go through and experience.”

“You guys have been a really, really soft spot in my heart. I have to do this as a business decision, as a man, to not just be viewed one way and be like I’m automatically coming back or I’m automatically leaving.”

Speculation Picking Up

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said earlier this week on his “Hoops Collective Podcast” that league sources were starting to suspect that LaVine could leave the Bulls and that the Portland Trailblazers had popped up as a possible landing spot. LaVine’s close friend and Spurs star Dejounte Murray also tweeted and deleted a picture of LaVine in a Spurs jersey in late April.

Dejounte Murray dreaming about Zach LaVine joining the Spurs. LaVine is an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season with the Bulls pic.twitter.com/LXx3Z9qtTg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2022

Beyond that speculation, a former Chicago sports star is also giving his thoughts on where LaVine should sign this offseason.

Zach Lavine to Dallas or Portland would be a super nice fit — Allen Robinson II (@AllenRobinson) May 10, 2022

You can count Robinson II as another person that thinks LaVine would be a good fit in Portland. While Dallas hasn’t been mentioned as a landing spot for LaVine yet, the offseason is still young.

Robinson II spent the last four seasons with the Bears before signing a three-year $45 million contract with the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in March. During his four years in Chicago Robinson had 293 receptions for 3,561 yards and 18 touchdowns.

While he was in Chicago Robinson played with four different quarterbacks in Mitchell Trubisky, Nick Foles, Andy Dalton, and Justin Fields. Prior to Chicago, he played four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It’s unclear if Robinson and LaVine have a personal relationship at all so at this point it seems like his tweet is just conjecture.

Reason to Worry?

During the weeks leading up to free agency speculation usually runs rampant about where players will sign, so it’s normal for there to be speculation about LaVine. Some still believe he will stay in Chicago though.

During the May 6 episode of the Bulls Talk Podcast, K.C. Johnson said he still believes that LaVine will re-sign with the Bulls. Johnson cited LaVine wanting to win, financial reasons, and his relationships with the Bulls as reasons that he believes LaVine will return.

No one besides LaVine and his representatives really knows what he’ll do this summer. Ultimately only time will tell, but it would be smart for the Bulls to have a contingency plan just in case he chooses to leave.