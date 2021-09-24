Bulls’ Zach LaVine Training With Celtics Star

The Chicago Bulls‘ Zach LaVine is expanding his reach, and it’s probably a little scary for some paranoid Windy City fans.

He signed with Klutch Sports last month, has a few more endorsements, and he’s been working with an even higher profile of NBA stars since he helped Team USA win a gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Most recently, LaVine was seen working out with Boston Celtics superstar and Team USA teammate Jayson Tatum.

Zach LaVine training with Jayson Tatum. (Picture via @micahqlau) pic.twitter.com/HLdC5O6oNV — Daniel Greenberg (@ChiSportUpdates) September 23, 2021

If you’re a Bulls fan, the sight is a little troubling. However, it’s important to remember, many NBA players work together in the offseason.

That said, this is how friendships are built that can lead to team-ups in the future.

Can the Bulls Hold on to Zach LaVine After This Season?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN spoke with LaVine about his future on Thursday. LaVine still sounds like a guy who wants to return to the Bulls when his current contract has ended.

He complimented the Bulls’ front office on their offseason moves, but also mentioned the business aspect of his situation. Per Windhorst, LaVine said this about the deals that brought in players like DeMar DeRozan, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso:

It showed they’re all in to win and we’re transforming the team to be competitive. We have a whole new team…we’re going to hit the ground running. I was very happy with the offseason. I can’t control any of those narratives, any of those thoughts or opinions. What I can control is what I do on the court. That’s what I do best, I take care of business. I’ll come into camp ready to be a good teammate and be a better leader every day and help my team win. I think that shows my value and I’ll let my business part speak for itself when the time comes.”

LaVine led the interview off talking about the importance of winning next year. That is seemingly the key to keeping him in Chicago, and the entire newly formed nucleus together.

If the Bulls don’t show massive improvement, there is no guarantee the Bulls will be willing to invest max money into LaVine. As good as LaVine has been over the past two seasons, he still hasn’t led any team to a winning record, let alone a playoff berth.

It is clear the Bulls’ new regime is in this thing to ultimately win an NBA championship. It’s reasonable to think there could still be some questions as to whether LaVine is the guy to push Chicago back to a level they haven’t been in a decade.

Key Upcoming Dates for the Chicago Bulls

The official Bulls media day is Monday, September 27. We should get our first official look at DeRozan, Caruso, Ball and others in their Bulls jerseys rather than the strong edited photos that have been circulating. The following day, training camp begins and the real expectations for the Bulls’ revamped roster will begin.

