Bulls Linked to 24-Year-Old Defensive Ace in Recent Trade Proposal

The Chicago Bulls’ top priority this offseason is to figure out the Zach LaVine situation. Until that is settled, it will be difficult to discuss any of their other potential moves without bringing it up. It is the metaphorical weight hanging over their heads.

LaVine expressed some uncertainty regarding his future in Chicago during his exit interview, and since then, one of the teams he has been connected to is the Atlanta Hawks. KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reported them as a team that was linked to him.

During a recent offseason mailbag episode of NBC Sports Chicago’s Bulls Talk podcast, Johnson, Rob Shaefer, and Tony Gill were discussing potential LaVine moves. Schaefer brought up the idea of a trade with the Hawks that would see the Bulls land an intriguing young star.

“Take Atlanta, for example,” Schaefer began. “Their issue as a team right now is they kind of have so much depth and so many quality pieces that just don’t quite ascend to that level of a star compliment for Trae Young. What if you could get a De’Andre or an [Onyeka] Okongwu back?”

While Okongwu has the potential to turn into a quality player, Hunter would be the far more interesting piece in that proposal. He’s an up-and-coming two-way player, and it’s been rumored in the past that Atlanta could look to move him.

Hawks ‘Could Look to Move’ Hunter

Back on May 2, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reported that it’s unlikely that Hunter and the Hawks come to an agreement on a contract extension this summer. He said that the Hawks aren’t comfortable giving him a deal that’s worth more than $12 million to $15 million.

“I asked a few executives around the NBA for a number they would feel comfortable re-signing Hunter to if they worked for the Hawks, and each gave a number around $12 million to $15 million per year. It would be surprising if the Hawks could sign him at a number that low because of how team-friendly it would be,” Kirschner wrote.

In addition, he mentioned the possibility that Atlanta could trade Hunter this offseason due to the potential inability to agree on a contract extension.

“I’d imagine the two sides won’t agree to a new deal and will instead push talks to next season, or they could look to move him this offseason,” said Kirschner.

This could potentially open the door for a sign-and-trade with the Bulls.

Benefits to Hunter Sign-and-Trade

Hunter would give the Bulls a huge boost on the defensive side of the ball, something they need desperately. Ever since he entered the league, Hunter has been heralded for his great perimeter defense, but in recent years, he has improved on the offensive end as well.

De'Andre Hunter's defense on Brandon Ingram's game-winner attempt 🔒 pic.twitter.com/KPFrdOlCGb — ESPN (@espn) October 28, 2021

His most recent flash of potential came in Atlanta’s first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat this year. In the five games, Hunter averaged 21.1 points and 3.8 rebounds on 55.7% shooting from the field and 46.2% shooting from deep. It was an extremely small sample size, but it undoubtedly got potential trade suitors intrigued.

At just 24 years old, Hunter still has a ton of room to grow. If LaVine does end up wanting out of Chicago in favor of Atlanta, he could be a great target for the Bulls to go after.