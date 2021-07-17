Zach LaVine Endorses Trade For Dynamic Young PG

You think Zach LaVine doesn’t know the Chicago Bulls need help at point guard?

He does, and it appears he’s onboard with the team making a trade that would bring San Antonio Spurs point guard DeJounte Murray to Chicago.

Zach LaVine Likes Pro-Murray Trade Post

All-Around Designs posted a photoshopped image of DeJounte Murray in a Bulls uniform. Bulls super fan (and quite the interesting follow on Twitter) Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club caught a glimpse of LaVine’s Twitter profile page, which showed the Bulls star liked the image.

OH 👀 pic.twitter.com/Kiw66UvWod — Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club (@arturasfanclub) July 12, 2021

Let’s put this entire thing into the proper perspective. It doesn’t mean the Bulls are working on a trade to bring Murray to the Bulls. It doesn’t mean Murray is unhappy in San Antonio. Murray is headed into the second year of a four-year, $64 million contract. However, Zach Harper of The Athletic has reported Murray and Spurs guard Derrick White might both be available via trade for the right offer.

However, before anyone goes too far, realize, this is all just speculation at this point, though there is more than a simple fantasy concept and an overzealous screen capture at play here.

DeJounte Murray and Zach LaVine Have a Lot in Common

Murray and LaVine are both from Seattle, and that basketball circle is pretty tight. Most of them look up to former Bulls guard Jamal Crawford, who continues to show love and inspire ballers from the area.

LaVine and Murray are close in age, though the Bulls’ star is a little older. LaVine turned 26 in March and Murray will be 25 in September. The two Seattle natives even work out together as you can see in this Instagram image from Murray’s account.

On another level, LaVine and Murray both suffered torn ACLs. LaVine’s injury came in 2017 while with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Murray was hurt in 2018 ahead of the NBA season.

LaVine offered Murray some encouragement when he learned news of the injury with this tweet.

Damn praying for my dawg @DejounteMurray He out a lot of work in for this season! You built for this tho my G! Everything comes full circle💯 — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) October 8, 2018

It seems safe to say, LaVine and Murray have a friendship and a connection that could grow stronger as teammates.

Does Murray Fit the Bulls’ Need at Point Guard?

Perhaps as much or more than any other player mentioned as a possible solution at point guard, Murray could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Bulls.

Murray is one of the league’s best on-ball defenders. At 6’4″, Murray has the size and length to be a problem for any guard in the league. His quickness and long arms help him impede passing lanes, which is part of the reason he averages more than a steal per contest.

It’s not just about the steals with Murray. He’s gets up into the chest of opponents and makes the game tougher for scorers. The Bulls desperately need a presence like Murray’s at point guard.

He hasn’t turned into a strong outside shooter yet, though he did make 36% of his long-range attempts in 2019-20 before regressing a bit last season. However, he made just under 48% of his mid-range to three-point line attempts, and his quickness helps to get him to the basket or the free-throw line.

Bulls should get very excited if a trade for Murray becomes a serious discussion.

