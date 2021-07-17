Zach LaVine Endorses Trade For Dynamic Young PG

You think Zach LaVine doesn’t know the Chicago Bulls need help at point guard?
He does, and it appears he’s onboard with the team making a trade that would bring San Antonio Spurs point guard DeJounte Murray to Chicago.
Zach LaVine Likes Pro-Murray Trade Post
All-Around Designs posted a photoshopped image of DeJounte Murray in a Bulls uniform. Bulls super fan (and quite the interesting follow on Twitter) Artūras Karnišovas Fan Club caught a glimpse of LaVine’s Twitter profile page, which showed the Bulls star liked the image.
This Karnisovas fan misses nothing.
DeJounte Murray and Zach LaVine Have a Lot in Common
Murray and LaVine are both from Seattle, and that basketball circle is pretty tight. Most of them look up to former Bulls guard Jamal Crawford, who continues to show love and inspire ballers from the area.
LaVine and Murray are close in age, though the Bulls’ star is a little older. LaVine turned 26 in March and Murray will be 25 in September. The two Seattle natives even work out together as you can see in this Instagram image from Murray’s account.
On another level, LaVine and Murray both suffered torn ACLs. LaVine’s injury came in 2017 while with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Murray was hurt in 2018 ahead of the NBA season.
LaVine offered Murray some encouragement when he learned news of the injury with this tweet.
It seems safe to say, LaVine and Murray have a friendship and a connection that could grow stronger as teammates.
Does Murray Fit the Bulls’ Need at Point Guard?
Perhaps as much or more than any other player mentioned as a possible solution at point guard, Murray could be exactly what the doctor ordered for the Bulls.
Murray is one of the league’s best on-ball defenders. At 6’4″, Murray has the size and length to be a problem for any guard in the league. His quickness and long arms help him impede passing lanes, which is part of the reason he averages more than a steal per contest.
It’s not just about the steals with Murray. He’s gets up into the chest of opponents and makes the game tougher for scorers. The Bulls desperately need a presence like Murray’s at point guard.
He hasn’t turned into a strong outside shooter yet, though he did make 36% of his long-range attempts in 2019-20 before regressing a bit last season. However, he made just under 48% of his mid-range to three-point line attempts, and his quickness helps to get him to the basket or the free-throw line.
Bulls should get very excited if a trade for Murray becomes a serious discussion.
