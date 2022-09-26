Patrick Williams Responds to Zach LaVine’s Trainer’s Callout

With training camp set to open on September 27, Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine was at the Advocate Center after 10 p.m. with trainer Drew Hanlen. LaVine has become synonymous with hard work and has added something to his game each year and looks healthy after offseason knee surgery.

That is surely something that the Bulls front office hopes to be able to say about third-year forward Patrick Williams.

Williams has been viewed as the key to what the Bulls’ true ceiling can be.

He has looked to take advantage of his first healthy offseason after being limited to 17 games last season. But, with a 70-plus game season under his belt as a rookie, it is the development aspect of the opportunity that is most significant for Williams. The question inevitably is whether or not he is doing enough to get appreciably better.

LaVine’s Trainer Calls Out Williams

Hanlen posted a video to Instagram of himself and LaVine in the gym. The video shows LaVine getting in some pull-ups. Hanlen pops on screen to start and sends a playful message to the Bulls’ budding star.

“Hey, Pat. Man, where you at? We in here trying to get great, baby! Come one, baby. Look at that time right there…We’re about to hit the court afterwards.”

The former fourth-overall pick in 2020, Williams has worked with Hanlen this summer.

He shared the video and respond as one might expect saying that he would be joining them very sooon.

Patrick Williams just took a short break, it seems.💪🏽 #HISYEAR pic.twitter.com/moGDEfwraR — Chicago Bulls Manila (@BullsNationPH) September 26, 2022

The trainer’s point is clearly not lost on the young forward. Especially after he spent a “summer from hell” with teammate DeMar DeRozan in Los Angeles. The experience included 5 a.m. wake-ups and plenty of other mentally challenging exercises.

“Definitely just seeing his regimen, seeing his routine, definitely helps me for sure,” Williams said of his time with DeRozan. “I don’t have to do this. I don’t have to get up at 5 a.m. But, just making sure that I have a routine, making sure that I stick with it.”

What Bulls Need From Williams

Williams taking the next step is not a luxury for the Bulls. It is a necessity after they opted for continuity this offseason. He has flashed all of the things one would expect out of a former top-five pick.

He has spoken of consistency being his primary focus but it will take a helping hand from his head coach to maximize his potential.

That could prove difficult with the Bulls’ top three stars operating best on the ball.

Billy Donovan will have to ensure Williams gets opportunities to operate with the ball in his hands as that is when he has looked most comfortable. While that could mean stretches with bench units, Lonzo Ball will be out into the season creating a void in playmaking duties. He did average 1.4 assists as a rookie and 3.5 assists over the final two regular-season games.

It won’t be Williams’ primary role with the starters. He will remain a defender and spot-up shooter in most instances. But it could be the difference between seeing impactful growth from Williams and not this season.