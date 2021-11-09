Bulls Star Got Crash Course in Greatness From Nets’ MVP Candidate

USA Basketball’s participation in events like the World Cup and Olympic Games presents some unique opportunities for America’s NBA stars. Not just to play a different brand of hoops or to go for the gold, but to connect with one another in entirely new ways. Just ask the Bulls‘ Zach LaVine about his Tokyo experience with Nets‘ star Kevin Durant.

The two had gone toe-to-toe on the hardwood on multiple occasions, of course. But this was the first time they had been living, working and balling together as part of a united front. And it went exceedingly well; Team USA cruised to another gold medal and both men were a big part of the result.

Durant averaged a team-high 20.7 points per game during the Olympic tourney and passed Carmelo Anthony as the Americans’ all-time leading scorer. Meanwhile, LaVine chipped in with 9.7 PPG in what was his first Olympic experience.

So, what did LaVine learn while being in such close proximity to a generational talent during the Summer Games?

“How good he is,” LaVine mused ahead of the Bulls-Nets affair on Monday, via NBC Sports Chicago.

The Bulls continue to have high hopes for LaVine as the cornerstone piece for their franchise. Otherwise, they wouldn’t have gone out of their way to build a roster around him over the summer. That said, the eighth-year pro must continue to grow if Chicago wants to be where Brooklyn is.

To that end, there may have been no better example for him to watch and learn from than Durant. That wasn’t lost on the Bulls star, either.

“He’s a great guy, extremely intelligent, incredible teammate. We all looked to him for leadership out there. Obviously, we made the right decision with that,” LaVine said. “You grow friendships and you see his work ethic and everything like that.

“I tried to shoot with him every day. But he didn’t miss one workout, one routine. Every day he got in the gym, he had the same workout after practice. He shot after every day. He came early to the gym. His work ethic is second to none. I just tried to attach to that.”

Bulls Come Back to Beat the Nets

The Nets had entered Monday’s game on a five-game winning streak and No. 6 was definitely in sight entering the fourth quarter. At the time, Brooklyn held a 78-76 advantage and Durant was firing on all cylinders — he finished with 38 points in the contest.

However, LaVine and the Bulls turned up the intensity during the final period, outscoring Brooklyn 42-17 to secure a 118-95 win. Although LaVine logged a 24-5-5 line in the game — and DeMar DeRozan put up 28 points — it was Ayo Dosunmu’s 15 points and seven rebounds off the bench that really got the United Center rocking.

At times, Brooklyn was able to get stops. However, the team’s defense was as bad as its offense in the fourth quarter and the battle down low was a rough one all night. The Bulls outscored the Nets 54-26 in the paint.

