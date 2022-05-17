LeBron James Names Bulls Star in Dream Dunk Contest

The Chicago Bulls’ offseason is already underway after being eliminated in the first round of the NBA Playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, Lakers superstar LeBron James has been in offseason mode even longer than the Bulls after his team failed to make the playoffs.

To fill some of his free time, James has been more active on Twitter lately. On Monday night James decided to do a Q&A with fans and one answer, in particular, should be of note to Bulls fans.

Vince, Lavine, Nique, Me. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 17, 2022

That’s an incredible group that James named and three of the four have won dunk championships in the past, with the lone exception being James himself. Notably absent from his list is also Bulls Hall of Famer, Michael Jordan.

However, it is fair to point out that LeBron basically named players from four different eras. Wilkins won the dunk contest in 1985, Carter won the championship in 2000, and LaVine won back-to-back contests in 2015 and 2016. LaVine is one of only four players to ever win dunk contests back-to-back including Michael Jordan in 1987 and 1988.

Zach LaVine wowed the judges in back-to-back NBA Slam Dunk Contests in 2015 and 2016 to become just the 4th player to win in consecutive years.

Ties to LeBron

This isn’t the first time this offseason that LaVine’s name has come up in a conversation that involves LeBron. Last week his name came up in a proposed trade that would send him to the Lakers.

LaVine like LeBron is also represented by Klutch Sports. Since LeBron has joined the Lakers there have consistently been rumors that he and Klutch Sports are running the team.

The problem for the Lakers in terms of LaVine and other free agents is that they don’t have much financial flexibility. One of the only ways the Lakers would be able to land LaVine would be a sign and trade. The Bulls would be unlikely to consider this unless the Lakers offered to send back Anthony Davis in return.

Latest on LaVine

Recently it was announced that LaVine will undergo a scope procedure on his left knee during the coming weeks. LaVine played the second half of the season on the injured knee and said he was playing at about 50%.

This is the second injury that LaVine has had on his left knee after he tore his ACL in 2017. He’s bounced back from that injury well, but with the second injury, his knee will be a concern for the rest of his career.

The Bulls can offer LaVine a five-year $212 million max deal once free agency gets underway but with the surgery, it remains unclear if this will affect their willingness to offer him a max contract.

If Chicago is unwilling to give LaVine the full max contract, another team could offer him a four-year deal worth up to $157.4 million. The rumors about who could be interested in LaVine’s services continue to ramp up as the Spurs, Lakers, Blazers, and Sixers have all been named as possible suitors.

The Bulls could have an advantage though as they can offer LaVine a fifth year and $55 million more. Chicago has also continued to be aggressive in improving its roster since acquiring LaVine. Ultimately only time will tell what the Bulls and LaVine will decide to do.