NBA Insider Holds Surprising Spot for Bulls’ Zach LaVine on 2022 Free-Agent List

It is not exactly an imposing group of NBA free agents hitting the market next summer, but in a top-heavy group, it’s nice to know you’ve got first dibs at the best one. And as The Athletic front-office guru John Hollinger sees it, that’s the position the Bulls are in with guard Zach LaVine.

While it’s not a deep group of free agents, it is worth noting that the bunch does include LeBron James, James Harden and Kyrie Irving. It might seem a surprise to have LaVine ahead of those guys, but consider that he is only 26, is coming off an All-Star year and is currently averaging 25.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season for the 12-6 Bulls.

As Hollinger wrote: “Is it crazy to say Zach LaVine is the No. 1 free agent in the 2022 market? Certainly, he’s not the most famous one, but in terms of projected value on a four-year contract, who offers a better proposition than LaVine? He’s a 26-year-old All-Star perimeter player, which means his next contract is likely to offer the value sweet spot of a good player’s prime years.”

The Top 25 NBA Free Agents for 2022

Here are what Hollinger sees as the 25 best free agents this summer, broken into four tiers. It is not an especially deep pool, especially at the top, where it would be hard to imagine players like Zach LaVine or LeBron James changing teams. It’s possible that won’t apply to Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving and James Harden, but in each case, the smart money would be on them staying put.

Even the two good restricted free agents are unlikely to leave their current situations, because the teams that employ them now can match any offer. Basically, the only truly available free agents will be fringe starters and top bench players.

Tier One

Zach LaVine, SG, Bulls Bradley Beal, SG, Wizards(player option) LeBron James, SF, Lakers(player option) Kyrie Irving, PG, Nets (player option) James Harden, SG, Nets (player option)

Tier Two: Restricted free agents

Deandre Ayton, C, Suns(restricted) Miles Bridges, SF/PF, Hornets(restricted)

Tier Three

Montrezl Harrell, C, Wizards T.J. Warren, SF, Pacers Donte DiVincenzo, SG, Bucks(restricted) Jalen Brunson, PG, Mavericks Collin Sexton, PG/SG, Cavaliers(restricted) Mitchell Robinson, C, Knicks Bobby Portis, C, Bucks (player option)

Tier four

Ricky Rubio, PG, Cavaliers Kyle Anderson, SF, Grizzlies Victor Oladipo, SG, Heat Robert Covington, SF, Trail Blazers Jusuf Nurkic, C, Blazers Dennis Schröder, PG, Celtics Dorian Finney-Smith, SF, Mavs Joe Ingles, SF, Jazz Nic Batum, SF, Clippers(player option) Andre Drummond, C, 76ers Marvin Bagley, PF, Kings(restricted)

LaVine Is the Major Bulls Offseason Issue

The Bulls won’t have many other free-agent decisions ahead of them this year, with only Derrick Jones Jr., Troy Brown Jr. and Tony Bradley the only rotation players whose contracts are up.





While there has been some debate as to whether LaVine is a max-contract player, it is clear that if he keeps up his current numbers—and if the Bulls earn a Top-4 seed in the playoffs—Chicago will max him out. Even if the Bulls slip a bit, LaVine has shown he can be a No. 1 option who can mesh with other stars, as he has done with DeMar DeRozan this season.

LaVine can sign a max deal worth $207 million over five seasons in the summer, unless he makes an All-NBA team. In that case, LaVine would be eligible for what’s known as a supermax contract, worth up to $242 million for five seasons.

He’s the top free agent on the list, at least in the eyes of some. That will most certainly get him the max.