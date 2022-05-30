List of Top Landing Spots for Bulls Star Zach LaVine Revealed

The Chicago Bulls are reportedly confident in their ability to retain two-time All-Star Zach LaVine this summer. After a non-committal exit interview left fans worried, rumors began to pour out that teams are showing heavy interest in LaVine.

Since then, various reports have surfaced. KC Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago has stated that LaVine returning to the Bulls is “no longer a slam dunk” while long-time NBA insider Marc Stein has mentioned that multiple teams have shown interest in LaVine.

In turn, odds have begun to come out. Ryan Ward of LakersNation tweeted out a list of odds released by BetOnline.ag detailing the most-likely landing spots for LaVine this summer if he were to depart from Chicago.

Odds have surfaced regarding Zach LaVine's next team. Although a stretch, it's no surprise the Lakers are on this list, via @betonline_ag: pic.twitter.com/WUeRR6tqqb — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 27, 2022

Some of the teams listed have already been brought up in rumors multiple, times, while others have had no connection to LaVine this far. The Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, and Orlando Magic haven’t had much traction in the LaVine rumor mill, but teams like the Dallas Mavericks have.

Mavericks Showing Interest in LaVine

According to Stein, the Mavericks’ front office has considered the option of going after LaVine this summer. He stated that Dallas is intrigued with the concept of putting LaVine next to their current star, Luka Doncic.

“As much as Cuban and GM Nico Harrison have openly acknowledged a pressing need to bolster their rim protection and rebounding, Dallas sees LaVine as the sort of player who could fill other crucial needs with his ability to both play off Dončić as a long-range shooter and likewise collapse defenses by slashing to the basket to score,” Stein wrote.

A backcourt of Luka Doncic and Zach LaVine would be fun to watch 👀 pic.twitter.com/kJemgLLRAh — Mavs Nation (@MavsNationCP) May 28, 2022

Despite their interest, there is no clear pathway for them to acquire LaVine. A sign-and-trade would be necessary, meaning the Bulls would have to be on board. The best Dallas could likely offer would be an assortment of Jalen Brunson, Tim Hardaway Jr., and Maxi Kleber.

That won’t stop Dallas’ interest, however, as Stein noted that they will continue to explore the option throughout the summer.

“Dallas is expected to pursue more cost-efficient centers in addition to exploring the potential pathways to acquiring LaVine or otherwise upgrading on the wing,” said Stein.

While not all of the teams noted by the oddsmakers have as strong a case as the Mavericks, the San Antonio Spurs (who are the current betting favorites) provide an intriguing situation.

LaVine Has Multiple Connections to Spurs

BetOnline.ag listed the Spurs as the current betting favorite to land LaVine this summer if he ends up leaving the Bulls. Stein reported that they are another team showing interest in LaVine, which makes sense considering the connections Lavine has to the team.

The Bulls star is a long-time friend of Spurs guard Dejounte Murray. The pair grew up in Washington, and have maintained their relationship throughout their time in the league. When rumors began to pop up that LaVine could leave Chicago, Murray even posted a Photoshopped image of LaVine in a Spurs jersey on Twitter.

Dejounte Murray dreaming about Zach LaVine joining the Spurs. LaVine is an unrestricted free agent after the 2021-22 season with the Bulls pic.twitter.com/LXx3Z9qtTg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 29, 2022

In addition, LaVine spent time with Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich this past summer. Popovich was the head coach of the Team USA squad that won gold at the Tokyo Olympics, a team that LaVine was a part of.

LaVine holds various connections to a multitude of teams on the current list of betting favorites. And with Chicago’s offseason already in full swing, it’s only a matter of time before we find out where LaVine could end up next.