Bulls’ Zach LaVine Reacts to Thad Young’s Emotional Goodbye

While the Chicago Bulls‘ front office is vetted for its splashy start to free agency that has yet to become official — there has been a major casualty in the offseason.

Thad Young penned an emotional farewell to Chicago a day after the NBA opened a tampering investigation of the Bulls’ sign-and-trade deal for Lonzo Ball with the New Orleans Pelicans, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors.

His departure has yet to be official as the team is under investigation and hasn’t announced any of its acquisitions yet.

However, Young’s exit has not fallen silent on teammate Zach LaVine.

Zach LaVine: ‘My Dawg for Life’

Young posted a photo thanking the city of Chicago along with a heartfelt message on his Instagram on Sunday morning.

Bulls Nation, Thank you all for embracing my family and me the past 2 years! When I signed there I envisioned us all as a family rising together back to contending. I tried my best to honor that during my time there by giving you my all. It’s hard to continue to help build toward something and never get to see what you envision through to the end. This is the part of the business that’s always tough. I gained a lot of new family in you all. In this journey, I learned a lot about myself and about trusting the process. I’m sorry I wasn’t able to fulfill that mission with you. Just know that I gave you all 110% every night. I wish you all the best of luck in moving forward. Thank you for putting your trust in me to be one of the leaders, and a voice for such an historic franchise. It was pleasure and a honor to wear the Chicago Bulls across my chest! 🖤❤️

LaVine commented on an abridged version of the message on Twitter, calling Young “my dawg for life.”

My dawg for life — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) August 8, 2021

LaVine, Young Unable to Finish What They Started

When Young arrived in Chicago, he had two goals in mind: making it to the playoffs and getting LaVine to the All-Star game.

Young and the Bulls helped LaVine do just that as the 26-year-old guard made his first All-Star appearance this season. He shared his goals after LaVine learned he had been selected for the All-Star game in a candid video conference last season (fast-forward to the 3-minute mark for Thad’s talk with LaVine).

He thought he was doing a media call. But actually, it was @ZachLaVine’s closest family & friends showing him love ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dewcv4XByC — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) February 24, 2021

Unfortunately, it appears they won’t get to finish what they started as Young has already spoken his peace with the organization. Young, approaching the age of 33 this season, averaged 11.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game over his 132 games played with the Bulls.

He became one of Chicago’s most important pieces last season as a playmaker on both ends of the floor. LaVine called Young the Bulls’ MVP midseason and was adamant on Young staying.

“Obviously, I want him here. He helps me and the team,” LaVine said on March 24, per NBC Sports Chicago’s K.C. Johnson.

LaVine added that he understands the business. Following the pending acquisitions of Ball and DeMar DeRozan, Young’s departure seemed to be a necessary evil for the organization to garner talent this offseason.