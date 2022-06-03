Proposed Trade Sees Bulls Land $125 Million Star, Sharpshooting Wing

The Chicago Bulls put together a fairly successful year this past season, but it, unfortunately ended with a first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. They will undoubtedly be looking to improve their roster heading into next year, but before that, they have to worry about Zach LaVine.

LaVine is heading into the offseason “open-minded” and will be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his young career. While the Bulls remain confident in their ability to re-sign him, there could be some intriguing sign-and-trade options available to them if he does decide to leave.

Frank Urbina and Yossi Gozlan of HoopsHype broke down some potential landing spots for LaVine, and one of the options they brought up involved the Atlanta Hawks. The trade they proposed involved an assortment of John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kevin Huerter.

“They could put together an appealing package for LaVine that could include a combination of John Collins, Bogdan Bogdanovic, and Kevin Huerter to match salaries for him,” Gozlan wrote when discussing the financial side of a potential deal.

This could end up being an intriguing package for the Bulls, as it would fill multiple needs for them heading into next season.

LaVine-Hawks Trade Fills 2 Bulls Needs

First and foremost, this would answer Chicago’s questions at the power forward position. Patrick Williams is likely to start for them at that spot next year, and while he could develop into a quality starter, Collins is already a borderline All-Star talent who could give them an extra punch.

Last season, Collins averaged 16.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 1.8 assists on 52.6% shooting from the field and 36.4% from distance. And at only 24 years old, the forward still has plenty of room to grow.

John Collins Kevin Huerter And BigO are gonna be great bulls 🤕 pic.twitter.com/3fgSRoo54t — CubZoBall (@LonzoIsElite) May 22, 2022

Perhaps the more intriguing part of the deal, however, would be the extra shooting Chicago would get. Whether they received Bogdanovic, Huerter, or both, they would be adding some great perimeter shooting, something that they have been rumored to be searching for.

Bogdanovic shot 36.8% from three-point range last season, while Huerter clocked in at 38.9%. The Bulls could use more volume shooting on the roster, as they finished 30th in the NBA in three-point attempts last season (28.8).

On the flip side, this trade would give the Hawks a lethal one-two punch in their backcourt with LaVine and Trae Young.

LaVine-Young Backcourt Would Dominate Offensively

As noted by Urbina, a trade for LaVine would help Young have more freedom on the offensive side of the ball. By pairing him with LaVine, defenses wouldn’t be able to designate as much attention to Young as they have in past years.

“That’s where a player like LaVine might help, as his presence would prevent defensively-savvy teams like the Heat from forcing the ball out of Young’s hands with hard traps and well-timed double teams,” Urbina wrote.

Zach LaVine to the Hawks? What do we think about the possibility? pic.twitter.com/nLuWUZTxXe — SportsTalkATL.com (@SportsTalkATL) May 27, 2022

LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 4.5 assists this past season on 47.6% shooting from the field and 38.9% shooting from distance. That efficiency combined with his elite shot-making ability would give Young a grat deal of help on offense.

Losing LaVine is not the goal for Chicago this summer, but if he does choose to walk, this trade package would be an intriguing one.