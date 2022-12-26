Bulls Trade Proposal Ends Zach LaVine Era for Future-Altering Haul

The Chicago Bulls are in a weird spot as a franchise. Injuries have sidetracked their plans, but even disregarding Lonzo Ball’s issues, they don’t look like they’re in a position to win a title anytime soon. In turn, some have already discussed the idea of blowing up the team.

Zach LaVine just signed an extension this summer, so it seems unlikely that they will trade him, but what if the right deal presented itself? Well, a trade with the New York Knicks could set the Bulls up beautifully for the future.

Here’s an outline of a potential three-team trade that would also include the Philadelphia 76ers:

Bulls receive: Tobias Harris, Obi Toppin, Immanuel Quickley, 2023 1st-Round Pick (from NYK, via DAL), 2024 1st-Round Pick (via NYK), 2028 1st-Round Pick (Top-5 Protected via NYK), 2027 2nd-Round Pick (via PHI), 2029 2nd-Round Pick (via PHI)

Knicks receive: LaVine, Montrezl Harrell

76ers receive: Evan Fournier, Cam Reddish, Alex Caruso

Zach LaVine in the Bulls W: 33 PTS

4 REB

3 AST

4 3PM pic.twitter.com/Bu2SxfZfHk — NBA (@NBA) December 24, 2022

Obviously, that’s a lot of picks for the Bulls to be getting back, but considering the Knicks have stockpiled firsts, they could be willing to go all-in on a trade like this, as it would form a core of Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, and LaVine.

For the Bulls, taking on Harris’ contract would be a small price to pay for the additions they would be receiving. The three first-round picks and two seconds are a lot as it is, but adding Toppin and Quickley into the mix would give them a very solid future outlook.

Toppin and Quickley haven’t been given as many opportunities in New York as some believe they deserve. In Chicago, they could earn even more minutes, giving them a real chance to show off their true talent.

Celtics Looking at Javonte Green in Trade Talks

While a trade involving LaVine may seem unlikely (even if it could help Chicago’s future), there’s a real possibility that they will make other moves at the deadline this year. One player who could get shipped off in a deal is Javonte Green.

According to sources who spoke to Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, the Boston Celtics could potentially look at a trade for Green.

“They lost Javonte Green because they had to give up Daniel Theis to get under the tax,” the executive told Deveney. “I think they always regretted having to lose him. He is a perfect kind of role player for them—he can play a bunch of positions, he defends, he hustles, and he is cheap. They’re definitely keeping an eye on him.”

JAVONTE GREEN…Bulls basketball is fun. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NJNLT90fiz — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2021

DeMar DeRozan Could Ask for Trade From Bulls

Trading players like Green, Caruso, and Goran Dragic would make a ton of sense for the Bulls, as their title chances seem slim at the moment. However, if they end up too far out of the postseason picture, it could lead to bad things.

Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report reported that if the Bulls don’t turn things around, DeMar DeRozan could potentially ask for a trade next summer.

“If matters don’t improve this season, rival executives believe it could lead star guard DeMar DeRozan to request to be moved in the offseason, league sources tell Bleacher Report,” Haynes wrote.