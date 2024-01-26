Bengals’ Secret Superstar Could Create ‘No-Brainer’ Cut

Cincinnati Bengals rookie safety Jordan Battle earned some national recognition on January 25 as Pro Football Focus writer Thomas Valentine named him Cincy’s “secret superstar” for the 2023 season.

“Battle was part of the efforts to paper over the cracks in the Bengals safety [room] as the team lost Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell in the offseason,” Valentine voiced. “The third-round pick only started seven games for the Bengals, but his impact was felt in every game.”

He went on to explain that “Battle’s 82.5 PFF grade was the second-highest among rookie safeties and the 10th-highest in the NFL, and his 81.3 PFF run-defense grade also ranked 10th.”

“Despite being a rookie, Battle became a starter down the stretch, earning a 90.0 PFF grade in the season-finale against the [Cleveland] Browns,” Valentine concluded. “He’ll continue to shine through as a pivotal player in the secondary.”

It was a promising rookie campaign for the Alabama product who just turned 23 in December. But of course, one prospect’s emergence often means another player’s downfall in a league like the NFL.

Bleacher Report Labels Bengals Safety Nick Scott ‘Likely Cap Casualty’ Ahead of 2024 Free Agency

During an article highlighting “likely cap casualties” on January 16, Bleacher Report writer Alex Ballentine listed veteran safety Nick Scott within the Bengals’ section.

“The cap savings here aren’t all that significant,” Ballentine acknowledged. Noting that Cincinnati would “free up $2.3 million by cutting Scott.”

Due to Battle’s rise, however, the Bleacher Report analyst stated that this is “kind of a no-brainer.”

“Scott was brought in to be a veteran presence in the safety room and be insurance for rookie Jordan Battle,” he reasoned. “As the rookie started playing better, Scott’s playing time dwindled. By the end of the season, Scott was only playing about 8-10 snaps a game.”

Ballentine deduced that “the Bengals should enter 2024 with enough trust in Battle to cut Scott.”

Scott joined Cincy from the Los Angeles Rams in 2023. He finished the campaign with just 57 total tackles (one for a loss) in 10 starts and 17 appearances. His impact beyond that was minimal.

A former seventh-round selection in 2019, Scott played his best ball during the 2020 season according to PFF — not including 15 defensive snaps as a rookie. Since then, he’s been exposed in pass coverage and inconsistent versus the run.

In 2023, Scott’s grades read as follows: 41.6 (overall), 53.6 (run defense), 61.0 (tackling), 75.0 (pass rush, *28 snaps), 35.8 (coverage).

Bengals’ Jordan Battle & Dax Hill Could Form Promising Safety Duo for Years to Come

After taking over for Scott, Battle proved that he has what it takes to be a starting safety in this league. Alongside 2022 first rounder Dax Hill, that gives Cincinnati a young duo on the back end for years to come.

Down the stretch, Battle averaged 7.4 total tackles per game starting in Week 11. The rookie also accumulated four tackles for a loss over that period — as well as 1.0 sack, one interception, two QB hits (three on the year) and three pass defenses (five on the year).

He was also recognized by the Pro Football Writers of America, who named Battle to the 2023 PFWA All-Rookie Team alongside fellow safety Ji’Ayir Brown of the San Francisco 49ers.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Will Anderson Jr, and Jordan Battle made the PFWA All-Rookie team. #BuiltByBAMA Brian Branch, notably, did not pic.twitter.com/OAoFknYeUQ — Wyatt Fulton (@FultonW_) January 23, 2024

As for his team impact as a rookie. From the moment Battle took over as a full-time starter in Week 12, the franchise closed out the season 4-3 with 22.6 points against per game — and they obviously did so without quarterback Joe Burrow.