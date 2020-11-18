Bears Claim Ex-Texans WR & Return Specialist off Waivers

The Dwayne Harris experiment may be over in Chicago. The Bears have added former Houston Texans wide receiver and return specialist DeAndre Carter, who they claimed off waivers Wednesday. After losing play-making running back and All-Pro punt returner Tarik Cohen for the season Week 3, Chicago has struggled to get anything going in the punt return game.

Bears awarded DeAndre Carter off waivers from Texans — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 18, 2020

The Bears added former Giants Pro Bowl returner Dwayne Harris late last month, but after muffing a punt in Chicago’s ugly Week 10 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, it’s looking like Harris’ days are now numbered in the Windy City. Harris has played in the last three games for the Bears, averaging 8.1 yards per return.

