Browns QB Baker Mayfield Flaunts Offseason Transformation

Baker Mayfield will have no problem hitting the ground running when the Cleveland Browns open up training camp, with some recent photos and video serving as proof that the 25-year-old quarterback is in game shape.

Mayfield was seen in a photo from T3 Performance in Ohio and the former No. 1 overall pick looked trim, fit and ready for the season. The same couldn’t have been said a year ago, when Mayfield was caught up filming commercials, doing photoshoots and chugging beers at baseball games.

Baker apparently heard that Twitter wanted him to show up to camp in great shape. pic.twitter.com/OO0JsQESco — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) July 21, 2020

Mayfield was also the subject of a pretty epic hype video posted by CJ McFarland, the head strength and conditioning coach at the Onnit Gym.

“The NFL isn’t ready to see what we’ve been cooking up for year 3,” McFarland wrote in the caption. “Break ’em off easy, Bake.”

Per Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Collective Bargaining Agreement says that rookies can report to team facilities as early as July 21 and quarterbacks and injured players are due in on July 23. All other players are expected on July 28.

Baker Mayfield Knows What’s on the Line This Season

Mayfield is entering a crucial third season and he hasn’t been shy about talking about it. The Browns will face the decision to pick up Mayfield’s fifth-year option next offseason.

“There’s no doubt Year 3 is always a big year in these contracts,” Mayfield said. “Timing-wise, everybody knows that. I’m not going to put any added pressure on myself. There’s no need for that, because if I win, good things will happen.”

Mayfield is coming off a season where he passed for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%). Mayfield understood that he needed to change things up this offseason to find the success he wants on the field.

“I have a different approach to this year. I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about it is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it,” Mayfield told reporters in late May. “It is just time to go do it. Right now, it is kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage so I am happy to get back to those roots and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around.”

Analysts Split on Baker Mayfield Predictions

The Browns have the potential to be one of the most potent offenses in the NFL if all goes right, which simply didn’t happen last season. It has analyst torn on what to expect from Mayfield in new head coach Kevin Stefanki’s system. Former quarterback turned ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky is banking on Baker having a big year.

.@danorlovsky7 just bet @mspears96 $100 that Baker Mayfield with throw less than 10 interceptions this year and more than 25 TDs. Would you take that bet? pic.twitter.com/cTkA6BVJJr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) July 14, 2020

“I will bet you $100 Baker Mayfield will throw less than 10 interceptions this year and more than 25 touchdowns,” Orlovsky told Marcus Spears on a recent episode of Get Up. “Look at the scheme alone. The five guys that played in this offense they’re bringing over from Minnesota last year: Jimmy Garappolo, Jared Goff, Aaron Rodgers, Kirk Cousins and Ryan Tannehill. They won 70 percent of their games, they completed 66 percent of their passes. Their passer rating is 99 percent just in this offense. They threw for 122 touchdowns. He’s gonna play well. None of those guys have the weapons that Baker has.”

Emanuelle Acho, host of FS1’s Speak for Yourself, does not have the same confidence in Mayfield.

Word on the street is @danorlovsky7 wants to bet $100 that Baker Mayfield won’t throw over 10 INT’s or less than 25 TD’s. Y’all tell Dan to add 2 zero’s to the bet and let me get some action! I didn’t know he was giving out money. — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) July 14, 2020

“Y’all tell Dan to add 2 zero’s to the bet and let me get some action!” Acho tweeted. “I didn’t know he was giving out money.”

