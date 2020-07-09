Odell Beckham Centerpiece of Proposed Blockbuster Trade

The trade rumors and speculation surrounding Odell Beckham Jr. never stop, and the latest have the Cleveland Browns star pass-catcher landing in a unique situation, with some stipulations.

In a recent article listing trades that could happen before 2021, Bleacher Report included Beckham going to the Miami Dolphins, joining the former team of his current teammate and best friend Jarvis Landry.

The article speculates that if Beckham is having a mediocre season, the Browns could pounce on the opportunity to deal him before the trade deadline.

“That’s where an obvious rebuilder like the Miami Dolphins could swoop in and make a move in the hopes of providing an instant boost and long-term upgrade for quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. “The Dolphins could easily ship a first-round pick and other mid-range assets to Cleveland. Other speculated Beckham destinations, such as San Francisco, Buffalo, Las Vegas, Denver and Philadelphia either drafted a wideout early or made a big move for one.”

Despite breaking the 1,000-yard barrier last season, Beckham did not live up to the wild expectations set for him. He finished his first season in Cleveland with 1,035 yards and four touchdowns. However, he was basically playing from behind from the get-go due to injuries and was not able to develop chemistry with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

Beckham is under contract until the 2023 with the Cleveland Browns.

Beckham is not the only Browns player on the list. Disgruntled tight end David Njoku was also named, with the Packers as his destination.

Trade Rumors Follow Odell Beckham

Regardless of what Beckham has said, his name continues to pop up in trade rumors. The trend started while he was with the Giants and has followed him to the Browns, despite Beckham shooting down the speculation that he was unhappy multiple times.

Recently responding to a tweet from Dodgers pitcher Alex Wood that said Beckham would be going to the Patriots by the end of the season, OBJ wrote: “U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business.”

U can find me in The LAND homie! We got unfinished business https://t.co/sqnWRGwLGT — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) June 29, 2020

Earlier in the offseason rumors ran rampant that Beckham was going to Minnesota. WFAN’s Marc Malusis tweeted that the Browns and Vikings were in trade talks for Beckham for draft picks.

Browns Chief Strategy Officer Paul DePodesta dispelled the report during a conference call with reporters.

“In short, I will just say it was completely false,” DePodesta said. “It is frustrating a little bit, obviously. I think it is pretty clear what we are trying to build at this point. We have done an awful lot in free agency.

“We are excited about what we have a chance to do in the draft, and we are really building around a core of players that we think have a chance to be a championship-caliber core. The idea that we would take away from that core at this moment just does not make a whole lot of sense and is really not something that we are exploring at all. It is completely false.”

Browns View Odell Beckham as Long-Term Piece

The Browns brought in general manager Andrew Berry this offseason and paired him with new head coach Kevin Stefanski, hoping the combination will bring a sense or stability to the franchise. Berry has made it clear that the organization sees Beckham as a long-term member of the organization.

“We’ve been clear from the beginning that we view Odell as a fantastic player. We’re a better team with him on the field. We see him as a long-term member of the organization. We really like how he’s acclimated and adjusted with the new staff. So the rumors, that’s not something that we can control, but we’re happy to have him as a part of our organization.”

