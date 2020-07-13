Browns QB Baker Mayfield Takes Playful Jab at Saquon Barkley

Baker Mayfield had a prompt for his Instagram followers over the weekend — go follow an account that is strictly pictures of the legs of New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.

Barkley’s legs have become a viral sensation since he entered the league, becoming the physical embodiment of the saying, “don’t skip leg day.” Barkley can squat 650 pounds, clean more than 400 pounds and, according to ESPN, holds a bevy of records in the Penn State weight room.

Squatting six plates is no problem for Saquads 😳 @saquon (via IG/saquon) pic.twitter.com/lFG6vycGi5 — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) May 28, 2020

Mayfield wrote on an Instagram story: “Ya’ll don’t forget about this account…follow it!”

“His quads are the size of my waist and whole upper body. I’ve never quite seen anything like it,” former Giants quarterback Eli Manning has said of Barkley’s legs. “I don’t often stare at another man’s legs, but in that case you can’t quite help it.”

Mayfield likely knows that his buddy Saquon thinks its creepy to have an account posting strictly about his legs, prompting the post on Instagram. And it worked, with the account gaining more than 300 new followers since Mayfield put out the prompt.

Baker Mayfield Bought Saquon Barkley “QUADS” Chain

Mayfield and Barkley were part of the same draft class and have developed a tight friendship. The two had a a friendly wager on who would win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year honor in 2018. The loser would not only watch the other walk away with the trophy, but would also have to buy the winner a chain.

Both Mayfield and Barkley were worthy candidates. After supplanting Tyrod Taylor as the starter in Week 3 against the Jets, Mayfield threw for 3,725 yards and had 27 touchdowns, breaking the record for touchdown passes by a rookie QB. Adding to the degree of difficulty was that Mayfield used just over 13 games to do it. Russell Wilson and Peyton Manning — who previously shared the record — started all 16 games their rookie seasons.

However, Barkley had one of the most productive rookie running back seasons in NFL history, collecting 1,307 yards rushing and 11 touchdown to go with 721 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns, earning him the award.

Mayfield made good on the bet, delivering a “QUADS” chain to Barkley, who was quick to send out a photo via social media. The word is a reference to Barkley’s enormous legs, which helped him rack up 2,028 yards from scrimmage.

“Shoutout Baker Mayfield for coming through on the bet,” Barkley wrote on Twitter with a photo of the Browns quarterback holding the chain.

Mayfield joked that he was going to get Barkley’s nickname “Sa-quads,” but it would have cost too much money for the extra letters.

Saquon Barkley Defends Baker Mayfield

Mayfield’s fitness was called into question earlier this offseason when he came under fire for his “dad bod.” A picture that went viral showed a shirtless Mayfield posing next to NFLers Aaron Colvin, Alec Ogletree, Sterling Shepard and Barkley.

Barkley was asked about the photo and backed up the Browns QB.

“He’s a quarterback, he’s not supposed to be shredded,” Barkley said. “We in off-season, he’s gonna have time to get his body right. He can throw the ball 80 yards. That’s the only thing that matters.”

For what it’s worth, Mayfield has been putting in work this offseason, hoping to turn things around after a rough second season where he passed for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%).

READ NEXT: Lakers Star Anthony Davis Reveals What Jersey Will Say