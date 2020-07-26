Browns TE David Njoku Gives Additional Insight on Trade Request

Nearly a month ago Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku demanded a trade, but there has been little movement on a deal for the former first-round pick.

Through his agent Drew Rosenhaus, Njoku demanded a ticket out of town from Cleveland, with Rosenhaus telling ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time.”

Njoku wanted a new team by the time training camp rolled around, which is approaching rapidly. All Browns players are contractually obligated to arrive by July 28, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal, which could bring the situation with Njoku to a head.

David Njoku Says Position Competition Not the Issue

Njoku recently broke his silence on his trade demand on Twitter, saying he has love for the city of Cleveland.

“I want to make something very clear,” he wrote. “I love the city of Cleveland with all my heart. This game is filled with a lot of complications but don’t think for a second that I don’t love and appreciate Cleveland and all that it has done for me.”

But what set many Browns fans off was the fact that Njoku hadn’t appeared disgruntled this offseason, saying he was looking forward to the competition at the position with big-money free agent Austin Hooper, draft pick Harrison Bryant and others.

“Nahhhh man cmon I love competition,” Njoku wrote on Twitter in a now deleted tweet, responding to a tweet speculating that he would want a trade more than ever. “We’ll push each other and get better together.”

Njoku has been called out by Browns fans on social media since his trade demand and finally responded to one.

After joining the chorus of players saying “WE WANT TO PLAY” in light of a since-resolved disagreement with the NFL, a fan wrote back, “Just not on the Browns where you have to compete for a job.”

Njoku responded: “Lol it’s not about the competition.”

David Njoku Would be Put to Good Use in Browns System

The Browns are expected to run a tight-end heavy system under Kevin Stefanski, which would make Njoku’s skill set intriguing for the coaching staff. Albeit, he could face some stiff competition to get on the field.

In just 13 games played last season with Atlanta, Hooper set career highs last season with 75 receptions, 787 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

Bryant played his college ball at Florida Atlantic and is 6-foot-5 and 243 pounds. He got progressively better each season with the Owls, culminating with a season season where he collected 65 catches, 1,007 yards and seven touchdowns.

Njoku struggled through a broken wrist and a bad relationship with the coaching staff last season. He had just five catches for 41 yards and one touchdown last season. That being said, the Browns have been adamant that trading Njoku isn’t something in their plans, even after his request. The team recently executed Njoku’s fifth-year option, meaning he’s under contract for at least two more seasons.

“We still have a ton of belief in David,” Berry said of Njoku earlier this offseason. “He’s a guy with outstanding physical tools. We still think the future’s very bright for him. We see David as part of our long-term plans.”

