Browns WR Jarvis Landry Calls Out Tom Brady

As the NFL works on starting its season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry wants one of the league’s most prominent voices in Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady to step up.

Brady is one of the greatest players in NFL history, with six Super Bowls on his resume. He’s also one of the most veteran, entering his 21st season — his first with the Bucs after two decades in New England. Landry appears to want Brady to have more of a presence as the players negotiate with the NFL on conditions of a return.

“The (league) needs your voice right now,” Landry wrote on Twitter. “We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time… We Need To Hear You #Salute #Unity”

@TomBrady The leagues needs your voice right now.. We need our Leaders on these calls with the NFL. Ask you as a fellow athlete, as a brother, as one of the most respected players of All-Time… We Need To Hear You #Salute✊🏾 #Unity — Jarvis Juice Landry (@God_Son80) July 10, 2020

He added later: “We need All our Leaders Voices!!”

Jarvis Landry Responds to ‘Disgusting’ Response to Tweet

Landry’s tweet was called “disgusting” by a commenter on the post, to which he responded: “This game has [an] affect on us are not just one select group of people or team. It’s not about calling Tom Brady out, but our union needs guys of his stature to be a part of these conversations just as they are apart of the games that you love to watch on Sunday. Disgusting? Lol”

Landry has been outspoken both on NFL and social issues. He urged his Browns teammates earlier this offseason to use their platform to promote change.

Players, NFL Still Working on Key Issues

There are still some major issues to resolve between the two sides before training camps and the season eventually get underway. One topic that drew the scorn of players was an NFL proposal for 35% of players’ 2020 season salaries to be put in escrow to cover possible revenue shortfalls.

“Lol everyone will sit out and not play until they get their stuff together before we do this,” Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas said.

Lol everyone will sit out and not play until they get their stuff together before we do this 😂 https://t.co/cqOuQfQvr8 — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) July 7, 2020

Richard Sherman called out a report from NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport that said many of the issues had been worked out.

“That’s knowledge to us,” Sherman wrote. “Huge outstanding issues are still unresolved. We havent agreed to anything in their proposal and literally just sent them a response. But all will be revealed.”

That’s knowledge to us. Huge outstanding issues are still unresolved. We havent agreed to anything in their proposal and literally just sent them a response. But all will be revealed https://t.co/HcVWtA8OgX — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) July 10, 2020

According to ESPN, here are some other issues the sides still have to work out:

Acclimation period: Players want a slow ramp-up, from working out to taking the practice field, to avoid injuries and to get comfortable in the new working environment. Opt-out clauses for players: What happens to a player’s contract if he decides to sit due to COVID-19 concerns, and does he get an accrued season? Whether trimming the 90-man training camp rosters to avoid unnecessary contact is the right thing. Equipment modifications: Players are lukewarm about wearing masks over their helmet bars, while the NFL has been working with Oakley on a yet-to-be-revealed design. Economics: How to share lost revenue, with players knowing they have to take a loss somewhere to offset the lack of fans in the stands, but with the league’s offer to place 35% of salaries in escrow considered a non-starter.

The two sides are expected to meet again on Monday and hopefully come to an agreement to return to work.

