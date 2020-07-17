Ravens Wide Receiver Doubles Down, Blasts Browns Again

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead apologized to the Cleveland Browns after some sharp criticism of Myles Garrett’s new mega-deal on Friday — kind of.

Snead was the target of much criticism after he slammed the Browns on Twitter Thursday, retweeting a meme that joked about the infamous incident when Garrett ripped the helmet off of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it.

“Myles Garrett was fined $45,623 for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet,” the tweet read. “Garrett just signed a $125M deal, which means he can hit Mason Rudolph 2,738 more times before he runs out of money.”

Snead commented: “That’s the Cleveland Browns for you,” with a shrugging emoji. Snead has since deleted the series of tweets but continues to be vocal about the situation.

Snead tweeted his “apology” on Friday, saying: “Browns Fans, I apologize for the ill words I spoke yesterday. I‘m definitely happy for 95 cashing in,” Snead said. “I will be forever grateful for the start u guys gave me in the NFL. I’m also grateful I get an opportunity to stomp a mud hole in yal [poop emoji] twice a year.. See you Week 1. Love.”

Browns Fans, I apologize for the ill words I spoke yesterday. I‘m definitely happy for 95 cashing in.. I will be forever Grateful for the start u guys gave me in the NFL. I’m also Grateful I get an opportunity to stomp a mud hole in yal 💩 twice a year.. See you Week 1 🖤💜 Love — Willie Snead IV (@Willie_Snead4G) July 17, 2020

While the Browns stumbled to a 6-10 record last year, the highlight of the season for Cleveland was a 40-25 throttling of the Ravens early in the season.

Willie Snead Made Name for Himself After Getting Cut in Cleveland

The Browns did cut Snead as he tried to catch on in the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014, but to his credit, has made a nice career for himself. He approached 1,000-yard seasons with the Saints in both 2015 and ’16 and more recently caught on with the Browns’ rival Ravens. Snead signed a $6 million fully-guaranteed extension with the team last October.

He was a modest contributor in Baltimore’s juggernaut offense a year ago that landed them the top seed in the AFC. Snead finished the year with 31 receptions for 339 receiving yards and five receiving touchdowns. He’s expected to function as the No. 2 or 3 pass-catcher in the Ravens offense as a trusted, veteran target for reigning MVP Lamar Jackson.

As Snead pointed out in his tweet, the Ravens and Browns won’t have to wait long for their matchup, facing off in Week 1.

Snead Not Only Critic of Myles Garrett’s New Deal

Garrett’s contract extension is worth $125 million over five years with a whopping $100 million guaranteed, which the two sides made official on Wednesday with the powerful pass-rusher putting pen to paper. He’ll be the highest paid defender in the league and be a presence on the edge for Cleveland until at least 2026.

Despite cashing in, Garrett knows he’ll have to overcome the stigma of the incident with Rudolph for years to come.

“My life is much bigger than one moment,‘’ Garrett told reporters Wednesday. “Me, the Browns and my teammates are going to look past that and go on to greater success. That will just be a small bump in the road.”

One Pittsburgh radio host isn’t so sure. Andrew Fillipponi of 93.7 The Fan ripped Garrett shortly after the contract news was announced.

“Myles Garrett commits a heinous act on the field. So what do the Browns do? Let’s reward him with a contract extension,” Fillipponi wrote. “Record-setting $. Way to go Myles! You really earned it! Thanks for blowing up our season in 2019. Here’s a big pay day. Classic Browns!”

Garrett is one of the most impactful pass-rushers in the league, notching 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. He was on pace to shatter the Browns single-season record last year with 10 sacks though 10 games before getting suspended.

