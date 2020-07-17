Ravens Wide Receiver Roasted After Browns Criticism

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Willie Snead had some choice words for the Cleveland Browns after the team inked star pass-rusher Myles Garrett to a massive deal.

Snead retweeted a meme that joked about the infamous incident when Garrett ripped the helmet off of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph and hit him over the head with it.

“Myles Garrett was fined $45,623 for hitting Mason Rudolph in the head with his helmet,” the tweet read. “Garrett just signed a $125M deal, which means he can hit Mason Rudolph 2,738 more times before he runs out of money.”

Snead commented: “That’s the Cleveland Browns for you,” with a shrugging emoji.

The tweet quickly attracted attention, with Snead garnering criticism for blasting the team that once cut him.

“The world we live in is so sensitive,” Snead wrote shortly after the tweet went viral.

Willie Snead Roasted for Drunk Driving, Browns History

Snead was then roasted by Sir Yacht — a self-described Cleveland sports ranter — who went over his history with the Browns and Snead’s DWI arrest in 2017.

Former Browns WR (not good enough) and current Ravens WR Willie Snead is not happy Myles Garrett just got paid… …so I present to you the roast of @Willie_Snead4G🤬 pic.twitter.com/C1Syq40Wue — Joey aka Sir Yacht (@SirYacht) July 17, 2020

Snead responded to the video with a yawning emoji, saying: “Thanks for the history lesson my guy.”

For what it’s worth, Snead has been able to catch on in the NFL since being waived by the Browns. He approached 1,000-yard seasons with the Saints in both 2015 and ’16 and more recently caught on with the Browns rival Ravens. Snead signed a $6 million fully guaranteed extension with the team last October.

Myles Garrett Looking to Put Helmet-Bashing Incident Behind Him

Garrett’s contract extension is worth $125 million over five years with a whopping $100 million guaranteed, which the two sides made official on Wednesday with the powerful pass-rusher putting pen to paper. He’ll be the highest paid defender in the league and be a presence on the edge for Cleveland until at least 2026.

But Garrett knows the incident with Rudolph won’t be forgotten soon, but he is ready to move on.

“My life is much bigger than one moment,‘’ Garrett told reporters Wednesday. “Me, the Browns and my teammates are going to look past that and go on to greater success. That will just be a small bump in the road.

“It was a reaction to a situation,‘’ Garrett added. “Everybody’s reaction is different to stimuli that they’re given. I don’t believe anything like that has happened before and it won’t happen again. Have to be ready for that. Now that I’ve had something like that happen and it went the wrong way, it can only go right for me because now I’m prepared.”

Myles Garrett Has Not Spoken to Steelers Since Incident

Garrett is one of the most impactful pass-rushers in the league, notching 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. He was on pace to shatter the Browns single-season record last year with 10 sacks though 10 games before his suspension. Garrett revealed that he hasn’t spoken with anyone from the Steelers organization since the incident.

“There’s been no communication,‘’ Garrett said, per Cleveland.com. “I have no problem talking to those guys, but there just hasn’t [been communication]. Until then, I’m going to keep focused on the season and keep focused on training and getting prepared. I don’t have any ill intent towards either of them. I respect Mike Tomlin as a coach, and what he’s done in the league has been great for the Steelers and they’ve had success for a long time.”

The Browns will face the Ravens and Snead to open up the season on Sept. 13 if all goes according to plan. Cleveland’s first matchup with Pittsburgh is on Oct. 18.

