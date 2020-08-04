Browns QB Baker Mayfield Issues Stern Warning on Social Media

Baker Mayfield has heard all the noise entering his third, crucial season in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns and has a message for all those who are doubting him.

Mayfield shared the message on Instagram on Monday, calling out those who have been vocal in their criticism. “Keep talking that talk,” Mayfield wrote. “I want the same energy y’all had going on.”

Mayfield has been known to feed off the energy of being disliked or doubted. He’s done it at every stop of his football career and found resounding success. However, he is coming off a miserable second season in the NFL where he passed for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%).

Baker Mayfield Ready for Action

Browns' Baker Mayfield and rookies workout in Berea
Friday, July 31, 2020

Mayfield showed up to camp in stellar shape, looking slim, trim and ready for action, which will be essential considering the lack of a preseason amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayfield has clearly been concentrated on being ready to roll for his third season, which could very well decide his NFL future.

“I have a different approach to this year,” Mayfield told reporters in May. “I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about it is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it. It is just time to go do it. Right now, it is kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage so I am happy to get back to those roots and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around.”

One of the big changes head coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt want to make with Mayfield is to his footwork. The team shared some footage of his new drop back from the early goings of training camp.

“Baker’s footwork from the gun will change,” Van Pelt said in June. “We talked about left foot forward. From under center, we would like to take some of that giant stagger step he has out. I think our philosophy is we want to be west coast footwork. There’s a way to teach that, and it’s not with that giant stagger. Under center will change slightly for him, too, but I think it will ultimately add to the rhythm and the timing of the pass game.”

Browns Place QB Garrett Gilbert on COVID-19 List

While the Browns QB1 is ready to roll, the quarterback room will be a little emptier with third-stringer Garrett Gilbert going on the Reserve/COVID list on Monday. Gilbert tested positive for the virus, according to cleveland.com. Luckily, Gilbert is asymptomatic and has tested negative every day since reporting to training camp on July 24.

Gilbert was unlikely to see much time or even make it on the active roster this season. The Browns inked veteran Case Keenum to the backup QB spot, relegating Gilbert to third-string. Gilbert attended the same high school as Mayfield — Lake Travis.

Gilbert is a journeyman in the NFL, but made a name for himself in the now-defunct AAF. Gilbert was 157-of-259 for 2,152 yards with 13 touchdowns with the Orlando Apollos.

