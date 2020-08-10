Browns WR Odell Beckham Delivers Epic Response to Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield took a page out of Odell Beckham’s playbook over the weekend and delivered an Instagram post calling out his haters.

The Cleveland Browns quarterback has worked out relentlessly this offseason in preparation for his third year in the NFL and is coming in with some extra swag in his step — even by his standards.

“I let a lot of y’all get too comfortable… it’s about that time.. (Insert trolls commenting from their couch),” Mayfield wrote.

Beckham was loving the post from Mayfield, writing in the comments: “This is what the — I’m takin bout!!!”

The post drew a reaction from NFL players at large, including Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, who wrote: “Always been built different. Go time 6!”

Baker Mayfield Says He Wants to ‘Move in Silence’

Mayfield made plenty of noise last offseason coming off his stellar rookie year, with multiple magazine interviews, commercials and beer-chugging highlights. But after a disappointing second season where he passed for 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and 21 interceptions, ranking next-to-last in both passer rating (78.8) and completion percentage (59.4%).

Mayfield told reporters earlier this offseason that he’d be “moving in silence.”

“I have a different approach to this year,” Mayfield told reporters in May. “I think everybody who has been interviewed on our team has hit the nail on the head over and over about it is time to work. It is time to do our thing, instead of talking about it. It is just time to go do it. Right now, it is kind of moving in silence, which is fine with me. That is how I used to do it before getting on a bigger stage so I am happy to get back to those roots and like I said earlier, get back to the fundamentals to where I can accomplish the goals when the season comes around.”

Mayfield hasn’t exactly been silent, but he has been working hard, as evidenced by videos he’s shared documenting his progress this offseason, going from dad bod to NFL QB.

Kevin Stefanski Impressed With Baker Mayfield

The Browns have a big decision to make with Mayfield next season on whether or not to pick up the former No. 1 overall pick’s fifth-year option. But Mayfield has done all the right things this season with the new regime of head coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry watching closely. Stefanski met up with Mayfield early on after taking the job with the Browns and has already built a strong relationship with his QB.

“The head coach-quarterback relationship is important,” Stefanski said. “I just felt like it was important for me to sit face-to-face with him, meet his family and get to know each other.”

Stefanski, like many others, was also very impressed with the shape Mayfield showed up to camp in.

“It’s really impressive,” Stefanski said. “He did a nice job. That just does not happen. There is a lot of work that goes into that, and he clearly has done the work.”

