Browns Odell Beckham Puts NFL on Notice With Latest Post

Odell Beckham Jr. is back and the Cleveland Browns wide receiver believes he’ll be better than ever — which he has stated multiple times leading up to the season.

Beckham took to Instagram to deliver his latest message over the weekend, putting the rest of the NFL on notice with his post. “I’m charginn up,” Beckham wrote Sunday.

Just prior to that he posted a photo with his buddy Jarvis Landry, with lyrics from Lil Baby serving as the caption: “Lately I been in my bag, bruh told me don’t take my foot off the gas.”

Beckham is coming off a disappointing first season in Cleveland that was marred by injuries. But after offseason surgery, the three-time Pro Bowl had said he’s ready for his best season yet.

“I would honestly say this is probably going to be one of my best seasons — bigger, stronger, faster,” Beckham said in a video documenting his rehab following core surgery. “This my time.”

Beckham’s best season came in 2015, when he racked up 1,450 yards and 13 touchdowns with the Giants. During his first three years in the league OBJ went over 1,300 yards and notched double-digit touchdowns — feats he hasn’t accomplished since.

Odell Beckham Looking Strong to Start Camp

Beckham has looked like his old self during the early days of training camp. He’s put on a show and one catch in particular between two defenders caused quite the commotion.

There was plenty of trade talk surrounding Beckham last season and during the offseason, but OBJ appears to be getting comfortable in orange and brown. In fact, his good friend and teammate Jarvis Landry thinks Beckham has plans to make Cleveland his long-term home.

“He’s continuing to grow,” Landry said on a conference call. “He’s continuing to grow each and every day, each and every week. That’s something that being here and being around the guys over time that gives you. You begin to get comfortable. You begin to be where your feet are. I think that he’s really making this place home and accepting that. That’s something that, I know for me personally, I’m happy that he’s here and hopefully can continue to be here for the rest of his career.”

Beckham is under contract with the Browns through the 2023 season.

Odell Beckham’s Ball Skills Impress Kevin Stefanski

If Beckham does regain his superstar form, it will only make a Browns offense that is loaded with weapons more potent. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has showered Beckham with praise since taking the job and has been very impressed with his ball skills after getting a close up look.

“The unique thing with him would be the ball skills,’’ he said. “He’s special in that regard. When the ball’s in the air, he has a knack of getting it any which way he can – one handed, two handed, along the boundary. He just does a nice job from a ball skills standpoint.”

Beckham, of course, made himself a household name with his one-handed grab in 2014 as a rookie.

