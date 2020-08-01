Browns TE David Njoku Drops Trade Demand

The trade drama between David Njoku and the Cleveland Browns has apparently reached its end, with the former first-round pick saying he’s “all in” with the team.

Njoku arrived to training camp on schedule, despite his trade demand last month. His latest tweet suggests he’s ready to drop his request to the Browns’ brass to deal him.

“I’m all in Cleveland,” Njoku wrote on Twitter. “Time to work.”

Cleveland.com Browns beat reporter Mary Kay Cabot confirmed with a source that Njoku no longer wants a trade shortly after the tweet.

Through his new agent Drew Rosenhaus, Njoku demanded a ticket out of town from Cleveland in early July, with Rosenhaus telling ESPN’s Adam Schefter: “It is in David’s best interest to find a new team at this time.” Njoku wanted a new team by the time training camp rolled around, which wasn’t the case. All Browns players were contractually obligated to arrive by July 28, per Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon-Journal. Njoku recently admitted he loves the city of Cleveland.

“I want to make something very clear,” he wrote. “I love the city of Cleveland with all my heart. This game is filled with a lot of complications but don’t think for a second that I don’t love and appreciate Cleveland and all that it has done for me.”

Browns Not Willing to Deal David Njoku

The Browns have been consistent in saying that Njoku would not be traded.