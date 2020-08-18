Browns TE David Njoku Calls Out Linebacker Mack Wilson

Tuesday was a bad day for Cleveland Browns linebacker Mack Wilson. The second-year linebacker was called out by his teammate Davis Njoku, demoted to the second unit and was carted off the field with what looked to be a leg injury.

Wilson was the target of some criticism after hard, high horse-collar tackle left Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb in concussion protocol. He was called out by Njoku on Tuesday morning. Njoku was one of the first players on the field to confront Wilson after the hit.

“That wasn’t right, nor does anyone condone that behavior,” Njoku said on a video call Tuesday before practice. “Tensions fly, but we do what we can to take care of each other.” Njoku said what he told Wilson on the field is “confidential.”

Mack Wilson Losing Spot With Starting Unit

When drills started, Wilson was missing from the starting lineup of linebackers, where he had been playing previously during camp as the incumbent starter. Tae Davis replaced Wilson with the starting unit.

#Browns Mack Wilson paying his dues today after his horse collar tackle of Nick Chubb yesterday. Replaced in the starting lineup for team drills by Tae Davis — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) August 18, 2020

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said it’d be “fair” to say he wasn’t happy with Wilson’s play that injured Chubb and was disappointed to have injuries popping up on the team’s first day in pads.

“We have to be smart,” Stefanski said during his media availability before Tuesday’s practice. “We have a lot of work to do, and we are going to continue to have our pads on. We just have to make sure as a team that we get our work done and get it done while taking care of each other.”

When he did make it back onto the field, Wilson suffered was looked like a leg injury. Wilson, a fifth-round pick in 2019, broke up a pass and went down in pain, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

Linebacker Position Big Question for Browns

The biggest question mark for the Browns on the defensive side of the ball is at linebacker. And if Wilson it injured significantly, it would add even more pressure to the unit, which also includes Davis, Sione Takitaki, B.J. Goodson and rookie Jacob Phillips — among others.

It’s been a frequent criticism that the Browns linebacking corps is among the worst in the NFL — which Wilson has heard loud and clear.

“You’re basically saying that [we] are piece of crap,” Wilson said. “To me, that’s how I’m taking it because you say we’re the [31st] linebacker core in the National Football League, and that’s just total disrespect. I know the guys in the room have seen it, and I make sure that I remind those guys of what these people think of us.”

Wilson was forced into action as a rookie after an injury to veteran Christian Kirksey last season. The Alabama product performed admirably, racking up 82 total tackles from his inside linebacker spot to go with an interception and sack in 14 starts. He was a fifth-round pick in 2019 and is considered a leader in a young LB room.

