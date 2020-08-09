Browns Star Myles Garrett Calls Out Racists on Twitter

Since his helmet-swinging incident against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has heard it all when it comes to insults, with his inboxes on social media being flooded with messages of hate.
Garrett had simply had enough this weekend, and decided to expose some of those who were sending him racist messages.
“Attention all ladies, this man is obviously in need of some attention because he won’t stay out of my dms at 5am,” Garrett wrote. “If you’re into racists hit em up on insta.”
Attention all ladies, this man is obviously in need of some attention because he won’t stay out of my dms at 5am. If you’re into racists hit em up on insta. pic.twitter.com/pDIWN3WOYF
— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) August 8, 2020
Garrett followed it up with more messages, writing: “Rent free.” Warning, the language in the messages are NSFW.
Rent free pic.twitter.com/iTBYNPIyLo
— Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) August 8, 2020
Someone in the comments asked Garrett to keep the posts coming. He responded: “Nah I’m done for the day, ain’t got time to put up a thousand messages.”
Myles Garrett Accused Mason Rudolph of Calling Him ‘N-Word’
Garrett has been adamant in the past that Rudolph called him a racial slur, prompting his now infamous attack.
“He called me the N-word,” Garrett said in an interview with Mina Kimes of ESPN that aired following the season. “He called me a ‘stupid N-word.’
“When he said it, it kind of sparked something, but I still tried to let it go and still walk away,” Garrett added. “But once he came back, it kind of reignited the situation. And not only have you escalated things past what they needed to be with such little time in the game left, now you’re trying to re-engage and start a fight again. It’s definitely not entirely his fault, it’s definitely both parties doing something that we shouldn’t have been doing.”
Garrett reflected on the interview later with Tom Reed, formerly of The Athletic.
“I dropped the ball there,” Garrett told Reed. “I should have told the Browns before I did it. It sprung up in my lap and I thought it was a good chance to talk about Waterboys. I knew they would bring up the incident. I would have my say on it and move on to the next topic.
“(My father) was right,” Garrett added. “Have your say some other day. That’s the best way to put it. Got to be smart with what you say and when you say it.”
Browns Have Backed Myles Garrett Every Step of the Way
The Browns have supported Garrett every step of the way following the incident, showing their support with both their words and actions. The most obvious would be the massive contract extension they handed Garrett this offseason, worth $125 million, with the $25 million average salary, per ESPN.
“In 2017, the Cleveland Browns bet on me,” Garrett said in a statement released through the team. “This city quickly became my home and these people quickly became my family. I’m eternally grateful for this opportunity, the support of my friends and family, the organization, my teammates, the fans — I could go on forever, but even that wouldn’t be enough time to express my gratitude. I’ll just say this: Keep betting on me, Cleveland, because I won’t let you down. Now, let’s get to work.”
Garrett is one of the most impactful pass-rushers in the league, notching 30.5 sacks in 37 career games. He was on pace to shatter the Browns single-season record last year with 10 sacks though 10 games before getting suspended.
READ NEXT: Browns WR Odell Beckham Inspires Viral Reaction With New Look