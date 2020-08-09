Browns Star Myles Garrett Calls Out Racists on Twitter

Since his helmet-swinging incident against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett has heard it all when it comes to insults, with his inboxes on social media being flooded with messages of hate.

Garrett had simply had enough this weekend, and decided to expose some of those who were sending him racist messages.

“Attention all ladies, this man is obviously in need of some attention because he won’t stay out of my dms at 5am,” Garrett wrote. “If you’re into racists hit em up on insta.”

Attention all ladies, this man is obviously in need of some attention because he won’t stay out of my dms at 5am. If you’re into racists hit em up on insta. pic.twitter.com/pDIWN3WOYF — Myles Garrett ⚡️ (@MylesLGarrett) August 8, 2020

Garrett followed it up with more messages, writing: “Rent free.” Warning, the language in the messages are NSFW.

Someone in the comments asked Garrett to keep the posts coming. He responded: “Nah I’m done for the day, ain’t got time to put up a thousand messages.”

Myles Garrett Accused Mason Rudolph of Calling Him ‘N-Word’

Garrett has been adamant in the past that Rudolph called him a racial slur, prompting his now infamous attack.

“He called me the N-word,” Garrett said in an interview with Mina Kimes of ESPN that aired following the season. “He called me a ‘stupid N-word.’