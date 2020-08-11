Browns RB Nick Chubb Ready to ‘Go at It’ With Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns have the luxury of having two Pro Bowl caliber running backs in Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb. However, it does create the a situation for the coaching staff where they have to balance each back’s workload, which could be a source of controversy.

But with someone like Chubb, who will be the lead back but has a firm team-first approach, it’s not an issue. Chubb is just excited to have Hunt back in the Browns huddle for another run — and this time for all 16 games. Hunt missed eight games last season with a suspension.

“I am excited to be back with him for a full season,” Chubb told reporters on Tuesday. “Now we get to go at it in every game we play, so I’m excited about that. I look forward to it.”

Chubb would have every reason to enter this season with an ego, finishing last year with 1,494 yards and eight touchdowns, just missing out on the rushing title. However, the Georgia product is good with whatever the coaching staff, led by Kevin Stefanski, decides.

“Whatever happens, I trust the coaching staff and I trust the team,” Chubb said. “I know they’re putting us in the best position to win, so however it looks, I’m fine with it.

“I think we have a lot of guys on this team and a lot of playmakers, and you can’t go wrong with who has the ball,” he added. “Pick your poison. The coaches do a great job of dividing it up, even if they don’t have to divide it up. If one guy is our guy, then we can go to him.”

Nick Chubb Motivated After Missing Out on Rushing Title

Chubb just missed out on the rushing title last season, watching Titans RB Derrick Henry surge by him with a 211-yard performance in the season finale. Chubb totaled just 86 yards over the final two weeks — mostly due to inconsistent play-calling that didn’t feature him in the offense.

“[It did] not really bother me,” Chubb said. “Just more motivation. Trying to do it this year. Just working out, as I always do, working hard and running hard. I believe everything happens for a reason, and you just keep working and striving and things will fall into place for you. That is my mindset.”

Kareem Hunt Will Play Valuable Pass-Catching Role

The Browns used Hunt and Chubb on the field at the same time multiple times last season. At points, Hunt was even the lead blocker for Chubb, something he has openly embraced. But Hunt could end up filling a big role this season as a pass-catcher playing out of the slot. There’s speculation that he could be the third wide receiver for the Browns.

“He can do so many different things,’’ Chubb said of Hunt. “It doesn’t have to be him running the ball. It can be catching it out of the slot.”

Hunt caught caught 53 balls for 455 yards and three TDs as a rookie and was active in the passing game last season with the Browns. Hunt collected 37 catches for 285 yards and a touchdown last season in Cleveland.

“I think you’d be crazy not to have your most talented guys on the field,” Van Pelt said, via Keith Britton of 92.3 The Fan. “Whatever package that is. We would be crazy not to put those guys on the field at the same time. Both dynamic as runners, pass catchers, protectors”

